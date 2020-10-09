Krystal Nielson reveals she’s ‘so happy to be moving forward’ with her new man after Chris Randone split

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson has kept a low profile since announcing her split from Chris Randone earlier this year.

After less than a year of marriage, Krystal and Chris were pulling the plug. Chris recently spoke about how he was moving on, but he didn’t talk about Krystal’s current life after their breakup.

So when Krystal announced this week that she was in a new relationship, the news came as a big surprise. Now, she’s speaking out about people’s response to the news.

Krystal Nielson shared the news on Instagram

She reveals that she’s happy in her new relationship, even though she hasn’t confirmed who the man is.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” she told US Weekly.

“It has been refreshing to be with someone who works outside of the entertainment industry because it has been a really healthy balance for me. We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

As she points out, it’s nice to date someone who isn’t in the public eye. She’s been linked to Chris, and the two met on Bachelor In Paradise, so they had a public relationship where fans knew almost everything that was going on.

She also reveals that people have been very supportive of everything that’s been going on.

“It has really made me appreciate everyone who has supported me, including my family, friends, fans, and clients,” she explained, adding, “What I really gained from this whole experience, was the understanding that I needed to learn to love myself first, before I could truly let love in.”

Krystal Nielson’s ex Chris Randone supposedly reacted to the news

Krystal shared the news on her Instagram, where she shared a photo of them kissing. It’s set up so fans can’t see who the man is.

When the news broke on Wednesday that Krystal had moved on, Chris appeared to react on social media.

He shared a quote that read, “LOL……what is life?.”

Since the split, Chris deleted all of his Instagram posts, and he shared this as his Instagram story.

Chris and Krystal got married after meeting on Bachelor In Paradise but announced that they were divorcing after less than a year. Right before their split, Krystal opened up about fertility issues.

Fans already guessed that they were splitting up, as neither of them had posted photos of each other in January 2020. They confirmed the news just weeks later.

