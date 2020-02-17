Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone from Bachelor in Paradise have split less than a year after marrying

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have called it quits.
The Bachelor In Paradise couple who got married last year is splitting up and walking away from the romance that everyone thought would survive.
The two met on Season 5 of Bachelor In Paradise and got engaged that season.
Nielson and Randone tied the knot on Season 6 on Bachelor In Paradise, showing the contestants that love is possible on the reality show.
But now, the two are calling it quits and ending what had been the perfect romance story of the show’s 6-year history.
Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone give a reason for the split
The two released a statement about the split, revealing that they were breaking up because they needed to work on themselves.
“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the couple said in their joint statement to Bachelor Nation on Friday.
The couple lived in San Diego, California, where Chris moved after the two got engaged to be with Krystal. They shared Krystal’s two dogs, Wayne and Chucky.
They had no kids together.
Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone posted about fertility issues a month ago
The split comes as a surprise to their followers, who were convinced the two were happy together.
One of the last photos of them together was posted on Christmas, showing the two posing for a fun photo with their dogs.
Then, in January 2020, Krystal posted about their fertility struggles, revealing that she had learned that her AMH levels were very low. In other words, she has fewer viable eggs than average for her age.
View this post on Instagram
Last February we decided to take a fertility test….and the results were NOT what we expected. We found out that my AMH levels, a hormone that deals with ovarian reserve, tested very low. This means that the amount of viable eggs I have is lower than average for my age group and could also lead to implications for egg freezing/IVG and early menopause… which basically made me want to cry.😭 We felt confused, conflicted and it was a conversation that had us really map out the potential of our future. Did we have time to put off kids? Or did we need to re-arrange our priorities because we didn’t have as long of a timeline as we expected?😳 We decided for me to get off birth control and re-test my hormones in December. I also didn’t have health insurance so a doctor visit and test would’ve run me $800! I opted for the @modernfertility at-home test that was super affordable and I had my results back within just a few days. 📦 I did a full breakdown of my results in my stories if you wanna check it out! And I just want to say thank you to @modernfertility for making fertility testing super affordable and available to the modern women!🙏 Ladies, it’s important to know YOUR BODY so that you can make the right choices for YOUR FUTURE. Whether you are looking to start a family sooner than later, I would 100% recommend getting your hormone levels checked! And I even have a discount code for you to get $20 off your fertility test! ❤️ ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ http://modernfertility.com/krystal
Even though this post was an advertisement for fertility services, it definitely confused their fans. This post was made almost a month before their statement about their split.
As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Chris and Krystal got married in the same location where they had their first date a year prior.
While Krystal and Chris were fan favorites from the beginning, Krystal had been the villain on Season 22 of The Bachelor.
Bachelor In Paradise returns this summer on ABC.
