Bachelor In Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson tie the knot

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson from Bachelor In Paradise are married! The two reality TV stars tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison. They exchanged vows in front of fellow Bachelor Nation alums in Mexico, quite possibly in connection with Bachelor In Paradise and giving the new contestants hope to find real love.

Chris and Krystal got married at the same location where they had their first date a year earlier while filming Bachelor In Paradise.

Krystal shared a photo in her wedding dress with Chris on Instagram. He hasn’t posted on Instagram in about 6 days, so he didn’t share much from the wedding. It’s possible that he will when the wedding airs as part of Bachelor In Paradise.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE about their marriage. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Many would argue that the two got married fast, given they just had their first date a year ago. But as Chris explains, they were in a bubble while filming Bachelor In Paradise.

“It was fast,” Randone acknowledges. “But in that environment, it’s equivalent to months of dating. We accomplished a lot more in a shorter amount of time.”

Now that they are married, fans are wondering whether they will soon start a family and join other Bachelor stars who have expanded their families. On Instagram, Krystal previously addressed people’s questions about their plans to have kids. While it’s clearly something that they want, there are a few other things they want to do first.

