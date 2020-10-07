Bachelor In Paradise’s Chris Randone appears to react as ex-wife Krystal Nielson announces new relationship

The Bachelor In Paradise couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson announced their split earlier this year, prior to the shutdown.

The couple, who met in Mexico on Bachelor In Paradise, got engaged in 2018.

Fans thought that they were meant to be and they even got married on Bachelor In Paradise on ABC last summer.

However, unlike other couples that have come before them, Chris and Krystal decided to call it quits and get divorced.

Both have kept a low profile throughout quarantine, but yesterday, Krystal decided to share some big news.

Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson shares a new relationship

On Instagram, Krystal revealed that she had met someone new. She didn’t identify him or tag him in the photo on Instagram, but she did reveal in the caption that she was choosing to lean into love.

“I’ve learned this year to lean into love…To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me…And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way,” Krystal wrote on Instagram.

While some fans were excited about this new relationship, others were quick to point out that they supported Chris throughout this announcement.

Chris, who has deleted all of his photos on his Instagram, simply shared one Instagram Story.

“LOL …….what is life?” read the quote on a black screen.

The Bachelor fan account, @bacehlornation.scoop, guessed that this was Chris’ way to react to Krystal’s news that she has a new boyfriend.

The Bachelor fans guessed that Krystal and Chris had split prior to their announcement

Back in June 2019, we reported that these two had gotten married. They shared their wedding on ABC after finding love on Bachelor In Paradise.

In January 2020, fans started guessing that something had gone wrong. Krystal and Chris often posted on each other’s Instagram accounts, but for weeks, they hadn’t been as active. In mid-February 2020, they shared the news that fans suspected – they had split up. Krystal and Chris were getting a divorce.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The Bachelor Nation couple never revealed what caused them to split. We also don’t know whether they were cordial after the split or if they decided to not communicate after breaking up.

However, based on Chris’ post, it sounds like he may not be completely okay with her moving on with a new man.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.