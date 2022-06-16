Kristin Cavallari takes aim at The Hills reboot, says new show is a ‘slap in the face’

Kristin isn’t holding back her feelings on MTV’s decision to reboot The Hills. Pic credit: MTV

Kristin Cavallari takes aim at The Hills reboot, saying the new show is a slap in the face to cast members of the original and revival.

Last month MTV revealed its plans to reboot two of the network’s iconic reality television shows, The Hills and Jersey Shore. These new series would see a brand new, younger, and more diverse cast in an attempt to keep up with the changing times.

The Hills alum Audrina Patridge expressed her disappointment in MTV’s decision to relaunch the show the other day. Audrina’s friend and former costar Kristin has also spoken out on the hot topic.

Kristin Cavallari says new The Hills reboot is a ‘slap in the face’

Although Kristin did not help launch the original The Hills, she did join the show to spice things up when original star Lauren Conrad left in the middle of Season 5. While hosting E!’s Daily Pop Kristin revealed her thoughts on the show being dubbed The Hills: Next Gen.

“That’s definitely a slap in the face. I would be a little butt hurt about that too,” Kristin said.

In 2019, The Hills followed Jersey Shore and opted for a revival. The Hills: New Beginnings followed some of the original show’s cast like Audrina, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt. Kristin was not part of the reboot due to having her own reality TV show on E! Very Cavallari. She did make a brief appearance in the second season.

Sadly, the revival wasn’t the success that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is, and The Hills: New Beginnings was canceled after Season 2, much to the dismay of fans.

While Kristin does think the new series is a slap in the face, she can understand why the network wants to give it another go.

“We’re older now, we have kids, everyone is a little bit more concerned about their image. We’re not going around doing what we did in our early 20s. They need a little bit more drama, a little bit more fun. You gotta bring in the young guns for that,” she expressed on the show.

Kristin to launch Laguna Beach podcast

Before The Hills, there was Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. It was the reality television series that started it all.

Kristin and Lauren were both on the show, which helped launch them both as household names. Laguna Beach ran for three seasons on MTV before the network opted to follow Lauren to Los Angeles for The Hills.

In May, Kristin revealed she’s teaming up with her former Laguna Beach flame Stephen Colletti to launch a rewatch podcast. They haven’t seen the show since the series ended and are finally ready to revisit all the drama.

Stephen and Kristin will be joined by Laguna Beach alum, celebrity guests, and other MTV personalities to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of the series.

The Hills reboot is coming. Kristin Cavallari thinks it’s a slap in the face to those behind the original series but understands the decision.

What do you think about The Hills: Next Gen?