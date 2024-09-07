Kristen Doute engaged to The Valley co-star Luke Broderick after two years of dating

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are taking their relationship to the next level.

The Valley co-stars got engaged on Wednesday, September 4, while filming the second season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

The pair met at one of Kristen’s friend’s weddings, where Luke was a groomsman.

They have been dating for two years and gave fans some insight into their bond when they appeared in the freshman season of the Bravo hit earlier this year.

In addition to getting caught up in drama on The Valley, they also host a joint podcast together called Balancing Act with Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick.

Despite their relationship being called into question by many of their co-stars during The Valley Season 1, they seem to be in it for the long haul.

Initially, Luke split his time between Colorado and Los Angeles, but the pair moved into an apartment together in California earlier this year before the cameras picked up on The Valley Season 2.

Kristen shared a collection of photos from the cast trip and her engagement on Instagram while also announcing that Kyle Chan helped in “creating the most beautiful ring.”

Kristen says she’s wrapped around Luke’s finger

“I’m wrapped around your finger like the ring I’m wearing,” Kristen penned in her statement.

“Out of all the fish in the sea, you chose me,” she added.

Many of their co-stars took to Instagram to send their well-wishes to the couple following the happy news.

“My best friend is engaged,” said Zack Wickham.

“Love y’all so much! Can’t wait to be asked to be maid of honor,” he added.

Nia Booko said, “Congratulations mama!!!”

“The most incredible day.”

In her statement, Brittany said she was “so happy” for Kristen.

“Love you so much,” she added.

“So happy for yall!!! Congrats,” added Jasmine Goode.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan offered the duo a “congratulations” alongside many love hearts.

“Stunning,” said Tom Schwartz.

The Valley Season 2 is expected to be dramatic

The series has been filming this summer and is expected to capture much drama.

Jax Taylor and Brittany’s divorce is expected to take center stage, but it seems that the Vanderpump Rules original star will have a minimal presence on the show.

Jax entered a mental health treatment facility earlier this year and recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with Bi Polar and PTSD.

There was much drama between the pair on The Valley Season 1, but we’re sure the show will capture the aftermath.

The Valley is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.