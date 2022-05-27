Kris Jenner compared to Moira from Schitt’s Creek for wearing this dress to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kris Jenner was compared to Moira from Schitt’s Creek for her wardrobe choice for Kourtney’s wedding in Paris. Pic credit: TheKardashians/HULU

Kris Jenner, star of The Kardashians, was recently compared to an infamous character on Schitt’s Creek.

This comparison came after Kris wore a particular beautiful gown to her daughter Kourtney’s wedding.

Kris was compared to Moira from Schitt’s Creek on TikTok

Kris Jenner stunned in a beautiful and elegant Dolce and Gabbana dress at her firstborn daughter, Kourtney’s wedding in Italy.

Viewers immediately noticed that Kris’s dress was very similar to a character from Schitt’s Creek.

Moira Rose, a popular character on Schitt’s Creek, wore a similar dress in an episode. As some super fans of Schitt’s Creek may know, she wore a similar dress to the fictional premiere of “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening.”

Because both dresses were so over the top and equally eloquent, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities.

Kris is giving Moira Rose vibes…. pic.twitter.com/M4PGmAY0xq — Leisha _17 (@Leisha_17) May 24, 2022

Many fans joked about the dress and deemed it to be a “who wore it best” type of situation, considering they were so similar in nature, even down to the hair, as both Kris and “Moira” wore short hair with the dress.

Kris Jenner walked Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle

Although Kris wore a dress similar to the character Moira Rose, it didn’t take away from the fact that she was walking her firstborn daughter down the aisle to the love of her life

Kourtney and Travis recently embarked on their third wedding in Italy, and it was pure bliss.

The entire Kardashian Jenner crew was in attendance, and all had their own unique styles.

Travis and Kourtney have been friends for a long time and finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. The two have shown nothing but affection towards one another since they have been together.

Although the two have displayed their love for one another, many of Kourtney’s family members do not know how to respond when in the presence of their PDA. Kourtney’s kids literally begged the couple to stop making out in front of them.

Kourtney and Travis are so delighted with love that they are currently trying to have a baby together.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers get a glimpse into Kourtney and Travis’s fertility journey.

In the recent episode, Kourtney revealed that she and Travis would be doing a pre-cleanse which consisted of no exercising, caffeine, and sexual intimacy.

Kourtney jokingly asked their healer why the two would not be allowed to be intimate with one another, considering their history of not caring where or who sees their affection for one another.

Despite Kris’s wardrobe choice for Kourtney’s wedding, Kourtney and Travis held an amazing ceremony filled with love.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on HULU.

