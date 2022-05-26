Here’s how Scott Disick feels about not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Scott Disick was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding and he’s not handling it well. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Love was in the Italian air as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy recently, but one person who wasn’t feeling it was Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy Scott Disick.

While the Kardashian clan partied away and enjoyed (tiny) plates of pasta, Scott was apparently not invited. And who can blame Kourtney? Most people usually put their ex on the “I forgot you list” when it comes to their wedding.

Sources claim Scott Disick is having a hard time with Kourtney’s wedding

Despite going on a trip to keep his mind off of things, the Talentless founder had a hard time coping with his ex’s wedding. Even spending time with friends couldn’t necessarily keep his spirits up, though he knew the wedding was coming all along.

A source told People, “Scott isn’t taking this well. He’s spending time with friends … to keep his mind off of it.”

They continued, “It’s been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming.”

Scott is actually more upset about losing the Kardashian family than losing Kourtney

While many fans of the show might assume that Scott is having a hard time watching Kourtney get married due to still being in love with her, it appears it’s actually being left out of the family that Scott is most worried about.

The source told People, “He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can’t even come to one of the biggest events of the family. He’s not handling it well.”

In an episode of The Kardashians in which Kourtney gets engaged to Travis Barker, the aftermath of the proposal is shown, and it wasn’t as happy and joyful as fans probably thought it was.

Scott feared he and his kids wouldn’t be invited to the wedding

Kourtney’s kids didn’t take it well, with Penelope even being left in tears and hanging up on her mother. But, it was Scott’s reaction that caused the most drama, with the Flip It Like Disick star once again fearing he would be left out of the family.

In a conversation with Khloe, Scott is seen talking about how upset his kids were at not being invited to Kourtney and Travis’ proposal, claiming he hoped they would be invited to the wedding. He later asked, “Am I invited to the wedding?” with Khloe replying, “I don’t know.”

Scott later expressed his fears, saying, “I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys.”

Apparently, when you marry someone you marry their entire family, and in Scott’s case he apparently broke up with the entire family too, and he’s pretty down about it.

As for why Scott wasn’t invited to the wedding (besides the obvious)? A source told HollywoodLife, “Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.