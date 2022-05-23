Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are literally begging her to stop making out with Travis Barker in front of them

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are pleading with her to stop the PDA with Travis. Pic credit: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, is catching some heat from her little ones about her constant PDA with Travis Barker.

Kourtney’s son Reign begged his mom to stop with the PDA.

Kourtney’s children want her to stop the constant PDA with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is catching heat from her children surrounding her need for continuous PDA with Travis.

In a recent episode of the Kardashians, Kourtney, Travis, and their children were all sitting around having dinner, then out of nowhere, as usual, Kourtney and Travis started french kissing again in front of the children.

Kourtney’s son Reign pleaded for the two to stop “kissing in french.” Travis honored Reign’s request, took Kourtney’s hand, and said there would be no more kissing.

However, there was another scene in Thursday’s episode where the PDA interfered with the children’s comfort level.

Kourtney was playing ping pong with her daughter Penelope, and as soon as Travis entered the room, the game stopped, Kourtney began to kiss Travis, and Penelope had to plead with Kourtney to stop.

The two have made many strides to let the world know just how in love they are; however, that is coming at a high price and forcing Kourtney’s children to feel uncomfortable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney and Travis have a long-standing history of PDA, even if it makes others uncomfortable

The two love birds, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in pure bliss mode throughout their relationship.

The two have felt the need to display their love for one another through the constant PDA, not caring who is around them or what they think about it.

Many members of Kourtney’s family have voiced their opinions on the constant PDA with Travis.

During the engagement episode of The Kardashians, fans saw just how little Travis respected Kourtney’s family and their comfort levels as he swooped in right in the middle of Kris congratulating Kourtney on her engagement, just to kiss Kourtney.

Many thought that Travis’s actions were rude and unreasonable.

Kris Jenner admitted that she does not know what to do with Kourtney and Travis when they are in PDA mode because she understands that Kourtney is finally in a happy and healthy relationship and that they love one another and don’t care who knows it.

Kourtney and Travis are destined to continue the PDA but hopefully will come to terms and dial it down for the children’s sake.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.