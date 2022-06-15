Kit Keenan rocks flowy dress with cowboy boots by the water

Kit Keenan remains a fashion-forward member of Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan is one of Bachelor Nation’s style queens with her love for fashion and her relation to fashion designer mother, Cynthia Rowley.

Recently, Kit enjoyed a summer day by the water and showed off her girly sense of style.

Kit glowed under the sun in a dress and cowboy boots.

Kit Keenan puts beauty on display in recent ensemble

Kit Keenan took to Instagram to share photos from her time at The Surf Lodge.

In the photos, Kit stood on a wood patio with deep blue water and a bright blue sky in the background.

Kit wore a girly white and yellow dress with billowing sleeves. Kit shows off her legs in a pair of white cowboy boots to complete the look.

Throughout the post, Kit flaunted the ensemble from every angle as she smiled with her blonde hair hanging down.

Kit clearly seemed to be enjoying her time as she captioned the post, “I’m never leaving!!!!!”

Kit Keenan enjoys an East Coast summer

In another post on Kit’s page, she shared more photos in her yellow and white dress, her other fashions, and the food she’s been enjoying for the summer.

The post’s opening photo featured a bowl of fresh salad and a side of fries. The second and fourth photos showed Kit posing in the yellow and white dress. In later slides, Kit showed off her sense of style in white pants and a white cropped top with unique sleeves and black polka dots.

Kit captioned the post, “summers out east.”

Kit’s followers and fellow Bachelor Nation stars commented on her summer photos with praise for her beauty and fashion sense.

Rachael Kirkconnell, Kit’s costar and final rose winner of The Bachelor Season 25, commented, “Im never going to get over u.”

Other comments included, “So pretty,” “Ur an angel,” “Lovely dress,” “The boots.”

Pic credit:@kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan has had an eventful season as she lives it up for summer. Kit linked up with fellow Bachelor Nation stars Natasha Parker and Tyler Cameron and recently celebrated her birthday with a big bash where she dressed up like a prom queen.

Kit’s dress was designed by her mother, and she also had Bachelor Nation stars come out to support her at her party, including The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo.

It remains to be seen where Kit’s summer will take her next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.