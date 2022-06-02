Natasha Parker reunites with her ‘style queen’ Kit Keenan

Natasha Parker gets stylish with Kit Keenan. Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha Parker has been jet-setting and enjoying life since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Recently Natasha sported a stylish outfit while linking up with fashion-forward Bachelor Nation star Kit Keenan.

The pair posed together in a photo Natasha shared over Memorial weekend.

Natasha Parker and Kit Keenan show off their style

Natasha Parker and Kit Keenan shared a chic photo from their recent outing at The Surf Lodge.

Kit puckered her lips towards Natasha in the photo as Natasha smiled at the camera.

Kit rocked all-white with a collared top that featured billowing sleeves, white pants, and white sunglasses.

Kit wrote baby over the photo, and Natasha reshared the image, writing text that sang Kit Keenan’s praises. Natasha wrote, “Reunited with my style queeeeen,” with a star-eyed emoji.

Kit is one of Bachelor Nation’s most fashion-forward members, and style runs in the family as she is the daughter of successful fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

In another post, Natasha gave her followers a better view of her outfit at the event.

Natasha rocked tan neutral tones from head to toe.

Posing outdoors and soaking up some sun, Natasha wore a flowing dress with a jacket, bandana, and brown hat. Natasha completed the look with laced boots that fit with her color scheme.

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha and Kit weren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars in attendance at the event.

Kit Keena’s Instagram stories showed familiar faces, including one of Bachelor Nation’s all-time favorites Tyler Cameron. Kit wrote over the photo, “choose your player.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Natasha Parker claps back at Blake Horstmann’s BIP claims

Recently, Natasha Parker made headlines for refuting fellow Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann’s claims about podcast hosts having privilege on Bachelor in Paradise.

Blake claimed Bachelor Nation stars that host ABC podcasts always get good edits, and BIP hopefuls should be careful of crossing them on the island since the network is biased. Blake went so far as to suggest the podcast hosts shouldn’t be allowed on the island.

Natasha Parker clapped back on her Instagram stories, saying, “I do not agree with what Blake said because my situation, specifically — and yes, I am sensitive about it because it happened to me — so by saying that I’m going to get a good edit because I have a podcast, ‘Click Bait,’ you could get a bad edit if you mess with me and to be careful of me … you’re basically villainizing me because I have a podcast instead of holding the toxic people accountable.”

Natasha continued, “That’s where I have a problem. No, if you’re taking what Blake is saying and you’re rallying behind it, you’re basically excusing toxic behavior.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.