Kit Keenan attends her birthday party in prom dress designed by famous mother 

Kit Keenan’s designer mother custom-made her ‘dream’ birthday gown. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 star Kit Keenan celebrated her 23rd birthday by dressing up like a prom queen.

Kit looked Cinderella-eqsue in her birthday gown, and the dress had special meaning.

Kit revealed her dress was custom-made by her highly successful mother and fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley.

Kit Keenan wears custom Cynthia Rowley dress for 23rd birthday

Kit Keenan is the daughter of American fashion designer Cynthia Rowley whose fashion career has accumulated a reported net worth of $100 million.

Naturally, Kit enlisted her mother to design her birthday dress, and she took to Instagram to share a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of the ensemble.

Kit wrote over the photo, “we did it though hahha my mom custom made my dream birthday dress like the icon she is @cynthiarowley I love you.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit gave a better view of her dress in a second post shared on her Instagram stories.

Kit posed in a pretty blue gown that featured wide, long sleeves and a high slit. She accessorized the look with sparkling jewelry and an eye-catching tiara as she wore her blonde tresses swept back.

Along with the photo, Kit wrote, “Prom Queen Energy. thank you to everyone who made my night so special I love you so much.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit shared even more photos in her gorgeous blue dress on her main Instagram page while at her birthday bash.

In the final slide of her post, Kit gave a fierce pose by the bar while adding a white sash over her dress that read ‘Prom Queen’ in sparkling silver letters.

Kit captioned the post, “there’s more where these came from you just wait.”

Kit also gave followers a view of her designer birthday cake. The cake was shaped like a black Chanel bag with gold embellishments, and candles circled the birthday treat. ‘Happy Birthday Kit’ was written in black lettering in front of the cake purse.

Kit captioned the cake photos, “What do you think I wished for?”

Bachelor Nation wishes Kit Keenan a happy birthday

Some Bachelor Nation stars attended Kit’s birthday party, including The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, and others sent Kit birthday messages online.

Kit’s New York-based friend and The Bachelor Season 25 costar Chelsea Vaughn commented, ‘MY KING, PRESIDENT, CEO.”

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Bennett Jordan left a series of emojis, while BIP Season 7 star Mykenna Dorn commented, “Happy birthday!!!”

BIP Season 7 star Serena Pitt wrote, “Obsessed!!!” And The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller felt similarly, writing, “obsessed with u.”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Sarah Hamrick commented, “yesss,” and Kit’s friend and costar Pieper James wrote, “ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit’s custom birthday gown and fun festivities were a big hit. Happy Birthday, Kit!

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.