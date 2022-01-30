Kit Keenan asks ‘am I the drama?’ in body-baring black swimsuit with daring cutouts

Kit Keenan shows off a body-baring black swimsuit. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Kit Keenan looked stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit, complete with ruffled sleeves, and daring cutouts.

Kit showed off her look on her Instagram page where she stood on a boat as she held on to the railing with one hand and had another hand on her Versace sunglasses.

She completed her look with a gold wrap necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet, as she posed in a cool manner, looking as if nothing would phase her.

In the second picture, Kit is shown in a close-up, as she looked off to the side, showing her flair and sophisticated look.

What did fans think of her look and fashion statement?

Kit captioned her post and two photos on her Instagram and asked, “am I the drama?”

Fans weighed in on their thoughts on her post and her caption.

As fans talked about how much they loved Kit’s swimsuit over and over, some even weighed in on her question about if she was drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers chimed in with their thoughts, and one said, “that suittttt” with a heart-faced emoji.

Another commented, “MY FAV PIC OF U EVER”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

One fan wrote: “YES OMGGGG,” while another declared, “Both the drama and the main character, yes [fire emoji]”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Where did Bachelor Nation first meet Kit?

Kit, a fashion entrepreneur from New York with a famous fashion designer as a mother, was on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. This is where Bachelor Nation was first introduced to her.

She grew up used to the spotlight and came into the house as a person who already had a strong social media following.

In fact, Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor at that time, had stated at the start of Matt’s season, “Kit’s going to be very interesting. I can’t wait to see how you all respond to Kit. Kit was born and raised in the West Village of New York City. So think Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City vibe…Kit had boxes and boxes of dresses and outfits shipped to where we were shooting the show. Easily the best dressed. Maybe the best-dressed woman we’ve ever had.”

Also, during the season, Kit was accused of bullying one of the houseguests during her stay. Ultimately, following the drama, Kit did apologize, which makes her recent Instagram caption a fitting one considering what went down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.