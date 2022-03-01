Kit Keenan and Pieper James pose together for mirror selfie 

Kit Keenan and Pieper James maintain their bond. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars Kit Keenan and Pieper James have remained friends ever since competing for Matt James on The Bachelor Season 25.

The New York residents recently enjoyed some time together and shared a smiling photo from their outing.

Kit Keenan and Pieper James smile despite feeling ‘kind of dead’

Kit Keenan and Pieper James worked up a sweat together and took a photo while at a fitness studio.

Kit and Pieper got in some exercise at Mind Body Project: NYC Fitness and Meditation Studio, which declares itself at the first fitness and meditation studio in New York City.

Working out at the studio, Kit and Pieper both went with simple black workout attire. Pieper wore a black Nike tank top and black leggings with sheer panels on the side. Meanwhile, Kit wore a black long sleeve crop top and black leggings.

The pair posed together for a mirror selfie and were all smiles. Kit wrote over the photo, “kind of dead but we made it to [Mind Body Project NYC].”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

How did Kit and Pieper’s journey on The Bachelor end?

Kit and Pieper both starred on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, however, neither of them ended up receiving Matt’s final rose.

Instead, Kit Keenan self-eliminated from the show one week before hometown dates. Kit came to the realization that, at her young age, she was not yet ready to settle down and give Matt the commitment he was hoping for, so she chose to walk away.

Pieper was also eliminated before hometown dates and landed in 5th place overall during the season.

Pieper and Matt never had the most electric chemistry, and Matt ultimately decided that his connection with other women, such as his current girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, was stronger than the connection he had with Pieper.

Matt James sent Pieper home and Pieper had a notably irritated and sour response to him as she left. However, that wouldn’t be the end of Pieper’s journey with The Bachelor franchise.

Pieper later entered a romantic relationship with Brendan Morais, and the two became Bachelor in Paradise Season 7’s ultimate villains after they were exposed for having a prior relationship and using Natasha Parker in order to essentially gain screen time together.

Pieper and Brendan are still together currently and the couple seems to keep a lower profile after their major fall from grace within the franchise.

Despite leaving The Bachelor as singles, Kit and Pieper still were able to get a rewarding friendship with one another from their time on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.