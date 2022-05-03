Kira Mengistu links up with Bachelor Nation stars Blake Horstmann and Cassidy Timbrooks at Stagecoach

Bachelor Nation’s Kira Mengistu wears skin-baring festival outfits at Stagecoach. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 star Kira Mengistu attended Stagecoach in her best cowgirl attire over the weekend.

Kira appeared to have a blast at the country music festival as she met up with familiar faces within The Bachelor franchise.

Kira snapped pics with Stagecoach DJ and Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann and her The Bachelor Season 26 costar Cassidy Timbrooks.

Kira Mengistu flaunts cowboy hats with Cassidy Timbrooks

Kira Mengistu showed off her cowgirl get-up on her Instagram.

The Bachelor Nation doctor showed some skin in a pink and white checkered crop top with a low-cut and a pair of daisy dukes. Kira accessorized the look with a white cowboy hat, earrings, and a necklace.

Kira captioned the post, “Hold on tight, this rodeo is just getting started.”

Kira also showed up in Cassidy Timbrook’s Stagecoach social media post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the third photo of Cassidy’s post, she and Kira posed for a selfie with Kira wearing a dark hat and pursing her lips while Cassidy smiled in a light hat. In the other photos, Cassidy showed off her Stagecoach outfit, wearing a sheer white tank top with white flower patterns, ripped short shorts, and a black chained belt.

Kira Mengistu supports Blake Horstmann at Stagecoach gig

On Kira’s Instagram stories, she posed alongside Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann.

The two appeared to be by a pool, as Kira smiled in swimwear and a towel. Kira wrote along with the photo, “Looking forward to watching [Blake Horstmann] DJ stagecoach.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Several Bachelor Nation stars came out to support Blake’s DJ gig, with reports that he did a great job setting the tone at his event.

Stagecoach wasn’t always a positive memory for Blake Horstmann, as his actions at a previous Stagecoach led to lots of drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

As viewers will recall, Blake slept with multiple women from Bachelor Nation over the Stagecoach weekend, and it quickly led to him being painted as a villain on the BIP beach.

The backlash and scrutiny from the Stagecoach scandal weighed on Blake. The Bachelor Nation star admitted that he was in a dark mental space after leaving Bachelor in Paradise single.

However, this year, it seems Blake had a successful Stagecoach experience and had the support of familiar franchise faces such as Kira Mengistu.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.