Kira Mengistu says Gabby Windey ‘deserves better’ after dramatic rose ceremony 

Kira Mengistu defends Gabby Windey after flirting with Clayton Echard at the Women Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

Part one of The Bachelor Season 26 finale left viewers and Bachelor Nation alum buzzing, including Clayton Echard’s ex Kira Mengistu.

While Kira Mengistu was eliminated as early as week three on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, she still had feelings for the lead and even shot her shot with him at the Women Tell All.

However, after Clayton’s tense rose ceremony with finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Kira Mengistu has changed her tune and is taking the ladies’ side instead of Clayton’s.

Kira Mengistu comes to Gabby Windey’s defense

Kira Mengistu shared her reactions to Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor Season 26 finale and empathized with Gabby Windey.

As The Bachelor viewers know, during what has been deemed “the rose ceremony from hell,” Clayton devastated finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia when he revealed he was in love with them both and was intimate with them both as well.

Gabby and Rachel wept over the news, and Gabby even declined Clayton’s rose. However, after chatting with Clayton, she was persuaded to stay and see the process through.

Kira took to her Instagram story and posted a snapshot of Gabby’s conversation with Clayton at the rose ceremony. Along with the photo, Kira wrote, “She deserves so much better.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira also shared one of her tweets to her Instagram story, throwing some shade at Clayton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Kira’s tweet, she shared a photo of Clayton begging Gabby to give their love a second chance.

Kira called out Clayton’s plea, writing, “When someone tells you ‘let’s try one last time’ what they actually mean is ‘let me waste more of your time.’”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira Mengistu ‘inexplicably still wants Clayton’

While Kira Mengistu doesn’t appear to approve of Clayton’s treatment of Gabby and Rachel, she has alluded to still having feelings for Clayton.

At the Women Tell All, Kira let Clayton know she’d be down to go out with him if he happened to be single after his season.

Kira also made a recent video playfully pretending to be Clayton’s last choice in the finale. Kira referred to herself as someone who “inexplicably still wants Clayton”, and she captioned the video, “The most dramatic Bachelor finale EVER.”

The Bachelor viewers will finally learn if Clayton ends his journey single tonight during The Bachelor finale. And time will tell if Kira, once again, shoots her shot with Clayton.

The Bachelor finale airs Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC.