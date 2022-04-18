Blake Horstmann reacts to shady comment about his infamous Stagecoach flings 

Blake Horstmann’s storied history with Stagecoach resurfaces. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars have shown to be big fans of music festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach.

Stagecoach, a popular outdoor country music festival, even became a hot topic on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 after Blake’s physically intimate encounters at the music event caused drama in paradise.

Recently, a BIP viewer threw shade at Blake’s controversial festival flings, and the Bachelor Nation star reacted to the shots fired at him.

Blake Horstmann jokes about his Stagecoach history

Coachella occurred over the weekend, and many Bachelor Nation stars attended the festival to enjoy the music and show off their eye-catching fashion choices.

Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Kufrin did not appear to be at Coachella and even expressed finding the whole concept of the festival head-scratching.

Becca tweeted, “Is it just me or is @coachella very confusing?”

A fan responded to Becca’s tweet and tagged one of Becca’s Bachelor Nation exes, Blake Horstmann, in their response as they attempted to throw shade.

The commenter wrote, “[Blake] could probably explained Coachella to you,” with a smiling emoji.

Blake caught wind of the comment and responded, “Wrong festival honey.”

While the fan was trying to infer that Blake knows Coachella and what really goes on between attendees at the festival, Blake’s sassy remark clarified that it wasn’t, in fact, Coachella where Blake’s storied past came back to haunt him.

Blake Horstmann confronted with Stagecoach actions on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Horstmann appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in Season 6 and had a messy and emotional experience.

At the start of the season, it seemed Blake was becoming one of the most sought-after Bachelors on the island.

However, that quickly changed when several Bachelor Nation women on the island came forward and revealed that Blake had been intimate with them at the Stagecoach festival.

Namely, Caelynn Miller-Keyes was especially hurt because Blake slept with both her and Kristina Schulman at the festival and then requested that Caelynn keep their sexual encounter a secret.

Blake and Caelynn’s feud escalated and resulted in Blake exposing Caelynn’s text messages on social media.

Blake quickly turned into the villain of Bachelor in Paradise and tearfully left the island single.

While Blake has appeared eager to move on from his negative experience on BIP, which sent him into a very dark space mentally. It’s clear some fans are still keeping the memory of his dramatic history at festivals alive.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.