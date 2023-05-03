Kim Kardashian’s pearl gown fell apart as she left the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the most star-studded events that happens every year, and with a theme in hand, everyone shows up ready to show off their unique styles.

The same is true for Kim Kardashian, and while she’s been a regular attendee for a few years now, it was hard to say if she would be able to beat her look last year with the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress scandal.

The 2023 theme celebrated late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld so everyone showed up in their best tributes to Karl, featuring lots and lots of pearls.

Kim went for an elegant look this year, wearing a corset and a gown made from strands of pearls.

Though the look was very classy, it didn’t come without faults. Kim’s pearl dress was falling apart by the end of the night.

Pictures show the strands falling down the socialite’s legs and leaving a trail of crisp white pearls behind her as she walked down the red carpet to leave for the evening.

Kim Kardashian trails pearls as her gown falls apart following the 2023 Met Gala. Pic credit: VEGAN/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian’s pearl dress said to be made with real pearls

Although it was likely disappointing to have the gown falling apart at the end of the night, it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Earlier in the evening, Kim revealed that she was already having issues with the piece falling apart before she and her daughter North even arrived at the Met Gala.

The reality star said that the dress was made with real pearls and urged North to pick up the glistening orbs as they fell from the dress.

Kim Kardashian takes North West to the Met Gala

Prior to going to the Met on Monday, Kim shared a post on her Instagram Story that showed a surprise North had set up for her, including candles, flowers, and massage tables.

Critics were quick to note that they did not believe North did this on her own, and on the same note, were certain that Kim would take North to the Met Gala as her date so she wouldn’t have to go alone and so that North could have a spotlight being so young and on the red carpet.

While Kim was dressed in her pearl gown, North stood at her side in a matching decorative blazer and a pearl handbag.

Channeling her dad, Kanye West, North finished the look off with a pair of torn jeans and some chunky black shoes.

However, she looked very much like her mom, with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail.

The two were definitely a sight to see for the big night out and made the perfect pairing on the red carpet — though fans and family are ready to see Kim with a partner again.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.