Kim Kardashian’s Lambo is wrapped in SKIMS cozy fabric — See photos of the least sporty sportscar

Kim Kardashian shows off SKIMS covered Lambo. Pic credit:E!

Kim Kardashian is going all out in her latest promotion for her SKIMS brand and it’s not surprising that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is showing off a very expensive ride.

Kim’s new Lamborghini has been the talk of the town since she posted it on social media yesterday. As a matter of fact, the images have racked up 5.6 million likes and counting on Instagram.

But what’s so special about a celebrity showing off another pricey vehicle? Well in true Kardashian fashion Kim has taken things up a notch by customizing the car in the same cozy fabric as her SKIMS solution wear brand and her fans are going crazy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim Kardashian’s Lambo is covered in SKIMS fabric

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans an inside look at the Lambo and it’s certainly something we’ve never seen before.

Kim posted several photos clad in different outfits made from the same white cozy material as the new car and she also posted a video showing off the unique customization.

“Okay you guys my new ride is here, look at this, this is all cozy fabric for SKIMS,” said the mom-of-four as she showcased different aspects of the vehicle. And don’t think for a minute that it’s only the exterior that boasts the cozy material, every single aspect of the Lambo from top to bottom is covered in SKIMS. In the video, Kim shows off the interior of the car where the steering wheel, car seats, floor, ceiling, even the rearview mirror boasts the soft white fabric.

As for the outside of the vehicle, everything is also covered except for the wheels and mirrors plus the license plate at the back reads “SKIMS.”

Kim Kardashian promotes cozy new SKIMS styles with creative Lambo

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t just adding another car to her extensive collection, it was actually used for a photoshoot for the loungewear and shapewear brand.

In the photos, Kim is seen posing alongside the vehicle wearing a range of different outfits made from the white cozy material. The pieces are the newest styles scheduled to drop on Monday, but the 40-year-old gave fans a sneak peek so that buyers could join the waiting list for early access.

“KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!! OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new Lambo w everything @skims cozy fabric! We’re coming out [with] new Cozy styles soon! ” wrote the brunette beauty in her post.

Keeping Up with Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.