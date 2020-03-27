Kim Kardashian follows Kylie Jenner’s lead, SKIMS donating $1 million in coronavirus aid

Kim Kardashian West — just like sister Kylie Jenner — is donating $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The entrepreneur and mom-of-three just announced on Instagram that her company, SKIMS, will be donating the funds, “To support Mothers and Children in need during this time.”

In her message, posted mere hours ago, Kim shared the news with her 163 million followers: “On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic.”

SKIMS Body Inc also made the announcement on IG page

This new shapewear line by Kim Kardashian sells shapewear, underwear, and loungewear, catering to a wide range of different sizes – usually from XXS to 4XXL – and the products are exclusively sold online.

The products range from $30-$100 and the company seems to be doing well since they launched in September 2019 — at least well enough to donate $1 million.

This will certainly go a long way to help people dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

Days ago, Kylie Jenner also donated $1 million

Kim is not the only one in her famous family to donate a large sum to the cause — she’s actually late to the game when compared to sister Kylie.

We recently shared that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO also donated $1 million to help in the fight against this worldwide pandemic.

The announcement was made by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who thanked the 21-year-old in a touching post on Instagram.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000. to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.”

She added, “THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

Kim and Kylie are among a number of celebrities — such as Ryan Reynolds and wife, Blake Lively, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and James Taylor — who have made charitable donations to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

