Kylie Jenner steps up with $1 million donation to help fight coronavirus

Kylie Jenner is putting her billions to good use by donating $1 million to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi made the announcement about the generous donation on her Instagram page today, thanking the 21-year-old in an emotional message.

It reads in part, “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000.”

She added, “THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

She also explained in her message that the money will go toward buying hundreds of thousands of face shields, masks, and other necessary items.

Dr. Aliabadi has a long relationship with the Kardashian/Jenners

The celebrity OBGYN delivered Kylie and Travis Scott’s baby girl, Stormi. Before that, she also delivered Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomas’ daughter, True.

She was even featured in a few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during Khloe’s pregnancy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Aliabadi has been doing her part in the fight against the deadly virus.

She recently initiated a campaign known as the ‘100,000 mask challenge’ in an effort to get N95 masks and face shields for nurses and doctors in the Los Angeles area.

The doctor also created a GoFundMe page and in one day she had already raised a significant amount. She wrote the following:

“I just ordered 5000 (yes 5000) face shields with the money you all donated to my go-fund-me account in the past 24 hrs. I am expecting the first shipment to arrive in 10 days. I will distribute the face shields directly to our Drs and nurses @cedarssinai and @ucla My heart is full. On behalf of all of us THANK YOU!!!”

Kylie isn’t the only celebrity who donated to Dr. Aliabadi’s cause

She also thanked former Shahs of Sunset star, Lilly Ghalichi, and her husband on Instagram for donating $25,000 to the cause.

Her post reads in part, “With my patient’s $25000 donation today, I was able to order over 550 Hazmat suits for our #covıd19 first responders. @lillyghalichi I appreciate your love, kindness, support and generosity. I love you so much. You put a smile in my heart…Merci!”

It’s great to see celebrities like Ghalichi and Jenner put their money to good use as countries worldwide are on lockdown as they try to quell the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Kylie Jenner will also be back on our screens tomorrow when Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E!