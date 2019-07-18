Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are trying for baby #2, wedding in the near future

Kylie Jenner wished her beau a happy birthday with a cute little tag line of “let’s f**k around and have another baby.” So it really shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that she and longtime boyfriend, Travis Scott, are trying for their second baby.

The reality TV star turned make-up mogul went radio silent for the entire nine months of her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi, but the reality star has since stated that she very much enjoys motherhood and felt she was meant to be a mom all along.

According to People Magazine, Kylie and Travis are actively trying for baby number two, and are ready to give Stormi a sibling.

The pair are also talking marriage, and Kylie hopes it’ll be in the cards soon. The couple isn’t currently engaged, but they would like a lavish ceremony sooner than later.

Recently, a video went viral of Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in which someone was heard saying “I’m pregnant!” Fans predicted it was Kylie Jenner, however, her reps quickly confirmed she wasn’t pregnant at the time.

Currently, Kylie Jenner is keeping busy with her skincare line, setting up a bright future for Stormi and any future siblings she’ll give her.