Kim Kardashian worried her hair would fall out while going blonde for the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian went all out to pull off her Marilyn Monroe-inspired ensemble for the Met Gala including changing her hair from brunette to blonde.

The Kardashians star spent hours bleaching her hair, and at one point, she voiced concern that the lengthy process could cause her hair to fall out.

So far Kim’s hair appears to still be intact, and I’m sure if anything changes she’ll likely share the news on social media.

The Kardashians star is known for her long brunette hair, but to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe, she had to capture her signature platinum blond hair.

It wasn’t easy getting Kim’s hair color from one extreme to the other, but her long-time hairstylist managed to pull it off.

The reality TV personality recently confessed to Vogue that the overall bleaching process took 14 hours to achieve and her sister Kylie Jenner showed a clip of Kim 10 hours into the process.

Kylie posted a YouTube video showing behind the scenes as she and her famous sisters got ready for the Met.

In the clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder exclaimed, “I cannot believe you’re really dying your hair. You’re so bold for that.”

The video then panned to Kim, who was clad in a white robe and had a head full of foil.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 hours already,” confessed Kim who was recently gifted a lock of Marilyn’s hair.

“I’ll risk getting my hair to fall out,” she added.

Kim Kardashian puts her own twist on Marilyn Monroe’s blond hairstyle

The Kardashians star didn’t go for Marilyn’s signature hairdo despite dedicating 14 hours to the process.

“I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I’m spending a day straight dyeing my hair—14 hours straight!—to get it done,” she told Vogue.

However, after achieving the desired color Kim put her own twist on the showbiz icon’s hairstyle and wore her blond hair pulled back in a tight ballerina bun at the nape of her neck.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton also spoke with the publication about how he achieved the look.

“The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention,” explained Chris. “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

Added to that moment was Kim’s dress, a historic piece once owned by Marilyn and is now owned by the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum.

Due to the delicate nature of the dress, Kim walked the red carpet and the Met Gala steps, and then changed into a replica, which she wore for the remainder of the night.

The Kardashians airs Thursday on Hulu.