Kim Kardashian gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair before Met Gala, says she’ll sleep with it every night

Kim Kardashian owns a lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair.

Kim Kardashian got the ultimate gift before attending the Met Gala in the historic dress first worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. The Kardashians star had to return the dress to Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum but she was gifted something else of Marilyn’s that she can call her own.

Kim was given a lock of the blonde beauty’s hair and she was so honored to receive the item she vowed to sleep with it every night. The 41-year-old is a major Marilyn Monroe fan which is why she paid homage to her at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim not only donned Marilyn’s iconic crystal-embellished gown, but she also spent 14 hours bleaching her hair to complete the look.

After spending only minutes in the dress while walking the red carpet, Kim changed into a replica and returned the iconic piece of clothing. But she does have a lock of Marilyn’s hair to keep forever.

The Kardashians star could not contain her excitement when Ripley’s gifted her a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair.

The museum posted a video of Kim’s visit before her attendance at the Met Gala and it showed her reaction to the gift.

The Ripley’s team presented Kim with a Tiffany blue box and commented, “Okay this is either really cool or a little strange but that’s who you’re doing business with.”

The reality TV star curiously opened the present and gasped at the item inside.

“What is this?” asked the mom-of-four who was then told, “It’s Marilyn’s hair.”

Kim’s jaw dropped after hearing the news and she went around and hugged each member of the Ripleys team while clutching the gift.

“Oh my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t…” she said laughingly. “This is so special to me, thank you so much.”

“This is so cool, wow. This is sleeping with me every night,” she added.

The company shared the video on their Instagram page along with a little background information about The Kardashian star’s big day at the Met Gala.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” they wrote.

The post continued, “The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.⁠”

The Kardashians airs Thursday on Hulu.