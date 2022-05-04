Kim Kardashian behind the scenes at the Met Gala in iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian shared additional images of her night in Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

Kim Kardashian channeled American icon Marilyn Monroe while attending the Met Gala on Monday and even wore the same dress that Marilyn wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim wore Marilyn’s actual dress, flown in from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, before taking off the dress to wear a replica. The glittering dress had to be put on and taken off while wearing gloves by both Kim and anyone dressing her.

Kim channeled Marilyn completely when she paired the dress with a white throw, wearing a pointed bra as was the style during the dress’s height of popularity, and she even spent hours bleaching her hair blonde for the event.

Following the esteemed event Monday night, Kim shared some behind-the-scenes pictures.

Kim Kardashian shares behind the scenes pics in Marilyn dress

Kim simply captioned her Instagram post “MET 2022” as she posted a photo dump from the event.

Fans get to see her boyfriend Pete Davidson in many of the photos as the pair made their careful ascent up the Met Gala steps and into a changing room set up just for Kim to change out of the real dress and into the replica.

As viewers swipe through the post, they can see shots of Kim and Pete in the dressing room as she changes. Kim and her dresser both wear white gloves as they carefully handled the fragile dress.

Kim revealed that she was so determined to wear the dress that she strictly dieted, allowing herself no carbs for three weeks. In those weeks, the star dropped 16 pounds and was able to wear the dress.

However, not everyone is thrilled with Kim’s openness about her weight loss.

Kim Kardashian under fire for being public about her strict diet

Many people have spoken out about the harmful nature of Kim’s diet just to fit into the dress, particularly actress Lili Reinhart.

Lili took to her Instagram page to share her disgust for Kim’s openness in admitting she basically starved herself for weeks just to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

The actress shared, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.