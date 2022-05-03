Here’s why Kim Kardashian switched her Marilyn Monroe dress for a replica after walking the Met Gala red carpet

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala, but people might be surprised to learn that she was only in the outfit for a few minutes.

After Kim walked up the stairs at the star-studded event, she immediately changed out of the dress and into a replica.

The dress is owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum but was first purchased at an auction for $4.8 million.

The museum later acquired the item, and Kim was granted the privilege of wearing it at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian switched her Marilyn Monroe dress for a replica at the Met Gala

The iconic dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she serenaded John F. Kennedy with the Happy Birthday song.

The Kardashians star turned heads in the shimmery dress as she carefully maneuvered the tricky Met Gala steps with boyfriend, Pete Davidson by her side.

During a chat with Vogue, the 41-year-old confessed that she only wore the historical piece for a few minutes.

Kim left her hotel in a dressing gown and changed into the dress in a fitting room by the Met Gala steps.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” noted Kim. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

“Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs,” she added.

Once she posed for photos and successfully climbed the stairs, Kim changed into a replica of the Marilyn Monroe dress, also owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum.

Kim Kardashian almost cried when the Marilyn Monroe dress didn’t fit

While things went off without a hitch at the Met Gala, it wasn’t so seamless when The Kardashians star first tried on the Marilyn Monroe dress — actually, it didn’t fit!

“The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” shared Kim.

“I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller,” she explained. “So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

That meant the SKIMS found had only a few weeks to drop the extra pounds.

She wore “a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” noted Kim, who says she “wanted to cry tears of joy” when the dress fit her perfectly during the second fitting.

The Kardashians airs Thursday on Hulu.