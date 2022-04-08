Kim Kardashian shows off her curves in skintight silver outfit for The Kardashians premiere event

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a silver latex dress at the premiere of The Kardashians. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian is a mother, a reality TV star, and an expert at flaunting her curves.

The recently-divorced mother of four is preparing for her family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, to be released next week. Along with the promotions and preparations for the new show, Kim has been promoting her lounge and shapewear clothing brand, SKIMS.

At the premiere, Kim stunned fans in a custom dress from Thierry Mugler, designed exclusively by Mugler before he passed away earlier this year. The custom dress is made from latex, a truly form-fitting design for the entrepreneur.

See Kim Kardashian’s skintight silver dress for The Kardashians premiere

Kim’s latex dress perfectly hugged her curves and showed off her body at the same time while not being too revealing.

The dress featured a low neckline showing off cleavage and a half slit that showed off one of her legs but otherwise kept the SKIMS founder relatively covered.

The dress was paired with matching stacked silver bracelets and a similar necklace as well as silver hoop earrings.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Her nude makeup look paired with the silver dress stunned fans, some even commenting that Kim looks better than ever with her new man. One fan wrote, “Love them or hate them, but Kim and Kourtney have never looked better! These unconventional lovers are doing wonders for them!”

Pic credit: @enews/Instagram

Kim Kardashian discusses her relationship with Pete Davidson at The Kardashians premiere

At the premiere, E! News talked to Kim Kardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson. In a video shared on their Instagram, the reporter asks Kim, “Was there ever any hesitation to share your love story publicly?”

Kim answered honestly, saying, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I wanted to make sure that, you know, we were gonna be… I just didn’t wanna, you know, meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show.”

The interviewer noted that Pete was with her at the premiere, to which Kim noted that “he’s supportive.”

She said there wasn’t a discussion about whether or not there would be any couple photos, Pete was just there to support her in her new endeavor with the new show, and it’s not “his thing” to be on the red carpet like Kim is. She added, “I’m just so happy he’s here to support [me].”

Although the couple has faced their fair share of issues from Kanye and has been heavily scrutinized by the public eye, they appear to be moving forward in their relationship as Kim reportedly met with Pete’s grandparents, and Pete has already met at least one of Kim’s children.

Pete and Kim did not film together for the Hulu series, so Pete is not expected on the show, though Kim will likely talk about their new romance.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.