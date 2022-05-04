Lili Reinhart takes aim at Kim Kardashian for ‘starving’ to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress

Lili Reinhart added her voice to the fray of voices that have criticized Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit choice, putting the reality star on blast for stating that she starved herself in order to fit the dress. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

The Met Gala is known for bringing out the best and the worst among celebrity fashion statements and this year’s event was no different.

The 2022 Met Gala, which happened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night with a theme of Gilded Glamour, had all the big-name celebs coming out in full glory to display their various takes on the event’s main concept for attire.

While some stars nailed the theme, such as Billie Eilish with her stunning, pastel, corset-topped gown and Cara Delevingne in her gold-painted topless look, other stars fell a bit flat with their questionable choices, like Gwen Stefani who wore a neon-yellow crop top and skirt, Sebastian Stan who chose a hot-pink suit and matching sneakers, and Jacob Elordi who had fans bored with his navy suit.

Now, as the world continues to analyze each celebrity look that walked the red carpet that evening, one star in particular has received some major heat for her outfit decision both from fans and from other stars such as Lili Reinhart.

Lili Reinhart blasted Kim Kardashian for saying she ‘starved’ herself in order to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram stories this week to voice her outrage about Kim’s choice, however not for the reason that historians and fans are slamming Pete Davidson’s girlfriend.

Lili, who has been known to blast Hollywood’s beauty and weight standards, has now lent her voice to another cause, publicly decrying Kim’s blunt admission that she essentially starved herself for nearly a month when she discovered she initially didn’t fit into the Marilyn gown.

Taking to her Instagram stories for a series of posts that were later re-posted by another social media user, Lili slammed Kim for announcing to the public that she panicked when she first received the gown and found it didn’t fit, saying that she then lost a whopping 16 pounds over close to three weeks by following a strict diet of nothing but vegetables and protein.

”To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f*****g dress?” Lili scathingly penned on her post.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word…the ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting” she added.

Historians are not happy with Kim’s choice in attire at the Met Gala

Along with the heated review from Lili, an outcry from historians regarding the fact that Kim Kardashian chose such a delicate article of clothing to wear, not to mention its status in American history as one of the most iconic gowns as it was famously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing happy birthday to then-president John F. Kennedy, has joined the fray.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Dr. Justine De Young, a professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, said that in her opinion the look was “irresponsible and unnecessary,” adding that while Kim apparently had asked for a replica to be made, she ended up wearing the original and “such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op.”

Dr. Young also echoed Lili’s sentiment regarding Kim’s drastic weight loss, saying “Crash-dieting to fit into the original dress is also an unfortunate message to be sending one more in keeping with ideals of the 1960s than today.”