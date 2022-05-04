Sebastian Stan ditches Met Gala 2022 theme, wears head-to-toe hot pink instead

Sebastian Stan showed up to this year’s Met Gala in a full pink outfit that had fans questioning if he fit the event’s theme. Pic credit: @imsebastianstan/Instagram

Sebastian Stan surely stood out among others at this year’s annual Met Gala in a full hot-pink ensemble.

The Pam & Tommy star, 39, attended Fashion’s Biggest Night in New York City on Monday night wearing an outfit by Valentino.

Although this year’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme had many stars incorporating looks from the Gilded Age, Sebastian Stan took a different route with his approach that had fans questioning if he even followed the theme at all.

Sebastian Stan took the Met Gala carpet in head-to-toe hot pink

Among the few bright-colored outfits at this year’s Met Gala was Stan’s, which included an eye-catching shirt, bomber jacket, overcoat, pants, and sneakers – all in the exact same shade of hot pink.

The host of the event, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, posted Stan’s look on their Instagram page with a caption that also inferred that the Fresh actor may have not exactly stuck to the gala’s theme.

“Who needs gilded when you’ve got peak pink? @imsebastianstan is simply a marvel on the #MetGala red carpet,” @metmuseum wrote.

Stan also took to his own Instagram account to share a photo of his ensemble, in which he finished off his all-pink look with rose-colored sunglasses and the only acceptably colored wine – rosé.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Spring time in New York 🗽 #Valentino #MetGala #MetInAmerican,” Stan wrote.

Fans jumped on Sebastian Stan for not following the Met Gala theme

When it came to the fashion-devoted night, many were quick to take note of Stan’s monochromatic look and how it didn’t quite fit into the mould of Gilded Glamour.

“We need Gilded, not bubblegum,” one Instagram user wrote in reply to The Met’s post of Stan’s outfit.

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

“Definitely didn’t understand the theme,” another user commented.

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

“Seb there was a theme,,, this is an outfit that is,,, decidedly not that theme,” @stellaeinfiniti wrote.

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

Fans also shared their thoughts on Stan’s Met Gala outfit choice on Twitter. “Sebastian Stan really said ‘Met Gala has a theme? … I don’t know her,” one user tweeted.

Sebastian Stan really said “Met Gala has a theme? … I don’t know her” pic.twitter.com/8CuFfvS6wP — marty 🌹 (@HiHunItsMarty) May 3, 2022

“Sebastian Stan definitely did not understand the met gala theme,” another user wrote in comparison to a pink costume.

Sebastian Stan definitely did not understand the met gala theme 💀 pic.twitter.com/Lc5yLjgbOV — JAC (@JACFools) May 3, 2022

Although he may not have followed the theme exactly, many still defended the fact that his outfit was a standout regardless. “Sebastian stan is not on theme but giving barbie. I’ll let it slide #MetGala,” user @lanikaps tweeted.

sebastian stan is not on theme but giving barbie. i'll let it slide #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bgUueWmOx4 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) May 2, 2022

Another user wrote, “Sebastian Stan not even on theme and still best dressed. Phenomenal #MetGala.”

Sebastian Stan not even on theme and still best dressed. Phenomenal #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qUHNEG8hWT — Beth Murrell (@bxthmurrell) May 2, 2022

“Sebastian stan is not exactly on theme but imma let it go purely for the fact he hasn’t just gone for the standard black tux and he always looks beautiful #MetGala.”

sebastian stan is not exactly on theme but imma let it go purely for the fact he hasn’t just gone for the standard black tux and he always looks beautiful #MetGala pic.twitter.com/QIkoDonbhH — kay ❤️‍🔥 (@itskaychella) May 2, 2022

Although people may have criticized Stan’s look – from references of bubble gum to Barbie – many were relieved to see him step out of the “classic black tux” box for fashion’s most daring night.

There’s always next year!