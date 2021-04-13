Sebastian Stan’s butt broke the internet, and fans aren’t mad about it

Sebastian Stan made a promotional post for his upcoming movie Monday, pictured. Pic credit: YouTube/IFC Films

An image of Sebastian Stan flashing an empty street has been taking over the internet in the past 24 hours – after the Marvel actor surprised fans by posting a picture of his butt on his Instagram account.

The photo didn’t come out of nowhere, however; it was a promotional post for his upcoming movie Monday.

While the film has not yet been rated [NR], it appears to be full of raunchy scenes — if the trailer is anything to go by.

In it, the two main characters are seen lying on the beach naked and hooking up while embarking on a series of mischievous adventures.

IFC, the movie’s distributor, writes, “Monday follows the story of Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denis Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend.

“When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday.”

Sebastian Stan posts a naked picture

Stan is best known for his work as the Winter Soldier, a.k.a Bucky Barnes, in numerous Marvel projects — most recently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While he has expressed his love for playing Bucky, he has also wowed audiences by starring in different independent and low-fi movies.

On Instagram, the actor posted an image of him standing in the middle of the street, seemingly naked from the waist down.

He has his top half-covered with a purplish-gray jacket and his back to the camera. Flashing the street ahead of him, he captions the image, “Monday the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our “all” we literally did.”

Fans have gone crazy over the picture, with many saying it was the last thing they expected to see after getting the Instagram notification on a Monday morning that Stan had made a new post.

What have fans been saying?

Needless to say, Sebastian Stan’s butt has broken the internet. His name was trending on Twitter for hours after he posted the image. And since then, fans have been writing comedic comments and sharing memes about his surprise post.

me going on twt and seeing sebastian stan’s ass on the tl pic.twitter.com/cySkSzoDqW — ًari (@wintersthor) April 12, 2021

sebastian stan: posts new photo

me: omg he posted i wonder what!!

me: pic.twitter.com/TVuk6yQJk8 — lizzie // #1 loki simp (@eliimination_) April 12, 2021

SEBASTIAN STAN ALL NAKED BUTT CHEEKS IN THE AIR IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET?!?! pic.twitter.com/zu5Y33qP79 — karl (@themarvelparker) April 12, 2021

The general consensus seems to be: You can’t have a bad Monday when the day starts off with Sebastian Stan being silly on social media.

Monday is set to premiere on April 16.