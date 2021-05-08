Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Seth Rogen are rockin’ out in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy; first look released

Official images from Hulu’s Pam and Tommy were released. Pic credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia, Paul Smith, Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Fans are freaking out after Hulu released first-look images from its upcoming series, Pam and Tommy..

These images show Sebastian Stan and Lily James playing the infamous rock-and-roll roll couple, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

What is Pam and Tommy about?

Pam and Tommy is an upcoming Hulu limited series about Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and his former wife, model-actor Pamela Anderson.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the eight-episodic series is a “comedic take of the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history: the former couple’s famed sex tape.”

While Hulu has not announced a premiere date for the series, Pam and Tommy has a glowing cast and crew.

Starring and executive producing the series is Seth Rogen. He will play the sleazy electrician, Rand Gauthier, who was the first to get his hands on the aforementioned sex tape.

Additional cast members include Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman, Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling, and A Star Is Born’s Andrew Dice Clay.

The released images

Sebastian Stan shared photos on his Instagram, displaying his uncanny transformation into Tommy Lee. Posting two images, he dons Lee’s essential floppy black hair, tattoos, piercings and accessories.

It’s a stark contrast to his recent roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Monday.

He quotes the real-life Tommy Lee in one of his captions, writing, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

Lily James also stunned fans as she is unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson and took the same route of quoting her character’s real-life person.

She captioned her image with, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations, it’s very easy to surprise people.”

Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy, Marvel’s Karen Gillian and many other stars commented on the photo, all of them praising her new look and sharing their anticipation for the series.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete with an shared photo from Seth Rogen. He tweeted, “My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am,” sharing an image of himself in character as Gauthier.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

The series now has a new Twitter account named Pam and Tommy on Hulu. At the time of writing, the account only has 646 followers despite the newly dropped images causing a whirl on the social media platform.

Pam and Tommy is expected to premiere on Hulu.