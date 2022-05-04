Here’s why Kim Kardashian is ‘relieved’ that the Met Gala is over and done with

Kim Kardashian is happy Met Gala is over. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia.

Kim Kardashian went through quite the transformation to pull off her Met Gala outfit and now The Kardashians star is relieved that it’s finally over.

Kim, who has been a staple at the star-studded event for a few years now, opted for an iconic crystal-embellished gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe.

While the reality TV star pulled off the historic piece of clothing with ease as she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, behind the scenes things were a lot more complicated.

Weeks before the gala Kim experienced a roadblock when her dress fitting did not go over too well.

The dress–which is owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum–did not fit her at all and she had to undergo a grueling diet and workout plan to fit into the 60-year-old dress, which could not be altered.

Kim Kardashian is relieved that the Met Gala is over

After the pressure of getting ready for fashion’s biggest event, The Kardashians star is ready to get back to normal.

A source close to Kim told E! News that she is “very relieved now that the Met Gala is over.”

It was a lot of pressure on the reality TV star to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

Kim told Vogue about the grueling undertaking and noted “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs…”

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she admitted.

Now Kim can breathe a sigh of relief.

“She is so grateful she had the opportunity to wear Marilyn [Monroe]’s dress but was very stressed about fitting in it properly ahead of the Met,” noted the source. “There was a point in time where she thought she might not be able to pull it off.”

Kim Kardashian is proud of her Met Gala outfit

The Kardashians star might be happy that all the Met Gala hoopla is over, but overall she’s happy with how things turned out.

Kim turned heads in the Marilyn Monroe dress, which she wore for only a few minutes before changing into a replica after walking the Met Gala steps.

The Insider told the media outlet that “Kim feels it was her best look yet and is grateful Pete [Davidson] was by her side and that it went amazingly.”

“They had a lot of fun inside and were together most of the night,” added the source, who also revealed that after her intense diet, Kim enjoyed pizza and donuts at the hotel with Pete.

