Kim jokes about her three marriages on The Kardashians. Pic credit: E!

Kim Kardashian not only feels like she will get married again, but she thinks the fourth wedding will be the one that finally sticks for her.

There’s no question that Kim’s three marriages have been the brunt of many jokes, especially her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. As Kim has been embroiled in divorce proceedings from her third husband, Kanye West, she has poked fun at her past and future.

Kim Kardashian thinks fourth wedding will be the one that sticks

A teaser for the fourth episode of The Kardashians on Hulu shows Kim has a good outlook on marriage and babies despite her rocky past in the romance department.

Kim talks about marriage with her mom Kris Jenner, family friend Simon Huck and his husband, Phil Riportella. The group is waiting to help Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate their engagement. Travis’ proposal to Kourtney is featured on the Hulu show.

While discussing how quick Kourt and Travis may get married, Kim makes a joke about her own love life,

“I believe in love. That’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm!” Kim said as the rest of the group laughed.

No, that doesn’t mean wedding bells are in her immediate future. Although Kim’s been dating comedian Pete Davidson since last fall, the two are simply enjoying each other’s company right now.

Kim was declared legally single from Kanye in March 2022. They share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who are Kim Kardashians’ ex-husbands?

As mentioned above, Kim has officially ended her third marriage to Kanye after being together for nearly ten years. They were married for almost seven years.

Music producer Damon Thomas is Kim’s first husband, whom she married in 2000 at age 19. They got hitched in Las Vegas.

Damon was ten years older than Kim. The couple divorced in 2004. The marriage recently made headlines when Damon clapped back at Kim’s claims she was high on ecstasy during their wedding.

Although she was never married to him, Kim was in a high-profile romance with NFL player Reggie Bush for a couple of years before she married NBA player Kris Humphries.

Kim Kardashian may not have had the best luck with marriage in the past.

However, the KKW Beauty founder remains open to the idea of getting married again. Kim holds out hope that when and if her fourth trip down the aisle happens, it will be the one that lasts forever.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.