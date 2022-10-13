Kim Kardashian tells her grandma how she inspired sex with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian admits to the “creepy” inspiration behind a night of romance with Pete Davidson.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim talks to her grandmother, telling her how she inspired a night of passion with her then-boyfriend.

The SKIMS founder parted ways with the comedian in August, and the pair reportedly remain friends.

In the clip from the episode, Kim speaks to her adorable grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'” Kim said with a smile.

She continued, “And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

MJ quipped, “not in the lobby,” with Kim confirming that it happened in the privacy of their hotel room.

The Kardashian star acknowledged her weird story, adding, “How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” Her grandma added, “I know, but I was younger once,” before they all enjoyed a laugh with Khloe Kardashian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kris Jenner approved of Pete Davidson before the mysterious split from Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians reality series already began filming before Kim and Pete called it quits in August. In the same episode in which Kim makes the sex confession, Kris gave the 28-year-old comedian her seal of approval.

While speaking with her family about Pete’s anticipated trip to space which was later canceled, Kim received a phone call from the former Saturday Night Live comedian during the episode.

The Kardashian matriarch quizzed Pete about the trip, asking whether he was nervous about going up to space.

Pete said it’s less nerve-wracking than some of the things he deals with on earth as he joked around with Kim and her family on loudspeaker which her sister Khloé Kardashian and grandmother MJ present.

In a confessional scene, Jenner gushed about Davidson.

“Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete, fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

Kanye West reportedly behind Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split

Neither Kim nor Pete have revealed what led to their breakup.

However, Davidson’s friend, Johnny Potenza, has since claimed that it was the comedian who initiated the split due to too much “baggage” stemming from her relationship with Ye, according to Buzzfeed.

Kanye West sent multiple threats to Davidson on social media when news broke that he was dating his ex-wife.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the former SNL star beefed up security due to Ye’s constant threats.