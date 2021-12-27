Kim Kardashian still plans to divorce ex and new neighbor Kanye West as she and Pete Davidson heat up

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to think her relationship with Pete Davidson is ‘more casual’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Kim Kardashian is moving on from Kanye West with Pete Davidson even though they’re becoming neighbors.

The celebrity couple shocked their fans when Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She and West have been married for six years and have four children- North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. Since their split, they’ve dated other people, but West has said he wants his marriage to survive and get his family back.

In December 2021, the Donda rapper showed how serious he is about working on his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. However, Kardashian seemingly isn’t interested.

Kanye West bought a $4.5 million house right next to Kim Kardashian

Amid their separation, West gave Kardashian his share of their California mansion. Since then, he’s acquired real estate in Malibu after purchasing a $57.3 million home. The Grammy winner didn’t stop there and recently bought another house. For his latest real estate venture, West bought a 3,650 square-foot home across the street from Kardashian. The mansion has five bedrooms and Ye paid $421,000 over the asking price.

Although West presumably purchased a house next to his ex to be closer to their kids, he’s been vocal about wanting to save his relationship. Earlier this month, he professed his love for Kardashian at his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. West performed “Runaway” from his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, during the event. While rapping the lyrics, he added Kardashian’s name to the song and asked her to “run back” to him.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby,” West said. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim Kardashian is still dating Pete Davidson and plans to divorce Kanye West

Even though they’re neighbors, Kardashian is seemingly moving forward with her and West’s divorce. In October 2021, she began dating Davidson after hosting the nightly show. Since then, they’ve attended several dates in New York, most recently seeing Spider-Man together. Additionally, Kardashian filed to become legally single after West’s Free Larry Hoover event. However, she reportedly isn’t entirely prepared to flaunt her new relationship with Davidson. According to Page Six, Kardashian only goes on “group dates” with the actor to spare her ex-husband’s feelings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” an insider claimed. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non-stop PDA photos.”

“[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual,” they added. “She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”