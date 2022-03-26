Kim Kardashian shows off Pete Davidson’s ‘My girl is a lawyer’ tattoo

Pete has cemented his relationship with Kim with some new ink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Kim Kardashian shows off boyfriend Pete Davidson’s “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo as the couple’s romance continues to go strong.

When news broke last fall that Pete and Kim were an item, who could have imagined it was serious enough for him to get a tattoo to honor his feelings about her? Months later, that’s exactly what happened as Pete continues to tell his life story via tattoos.

Last week, Kim revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her man had multiple tattoos in her honor.

The Kardashians star spilled that Pete got a tattoo of Kim branded across his chest, but it’s not her favorite piece of ink he got to celebrate their relationship. Kim gushed over Pete’s tattoos before she revealed her favorite one says, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Now Kim has given fans a look at the tattoo dedicated to her. The reality TV star used Instagram Stories to share a photo of it. No caption was needed for the picture either.

While speaking to Ellen, Kim alluded to the tattoo being on Pete’s upper chest but didn’t reveal exactly where the ink is located on his body. As for how many tattoos Pete has gotten to commemorate his romance with Kim, neither one has shared that piece of information yet.

Kim isn’t the first woman that Pete has gotten a tattoo for. When he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, Pete got a bunny ears tattoo, the phrase “Mille tendresse,” and the word “reborn” inked to honor the romance.

Pete and Kim are very happy together amid Kanye West drama

It’s no secret that Kanye West isn’t a big fan of Kim dating Pete. The rapper has made several threats against the comedian. Kanye has also been airing his dirty laundry with Kim on social media.

However, the couple isn’t letting that get them down. Friends close to Kim have revealed she’s very happy with her boyfriend. They have the support of her family, which fans will see when The Kardashians premieres next month.

Pete’s mom seemingly approves of the relationship too. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the comedian’s mom has alluded to Kim and Pete’s future together.

Kim Kardashian has given fans a look at her favorite tattoo her boyfriend Pete Davidson has in her honor. It’s not only a nod to their relationship, but her quest to make her dream of being a lawyer come true.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.