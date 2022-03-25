Pete Davidson’s mom weighs in on son having kids with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s mom seemed to like the idea of his son having kids with Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia & ImagePressAgency

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seem to be pretty serious, as they’ve been dating since just after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. The couple has managed to navigate through a public feud with Kanye West, seemingly well.

So what’s next for them? At least one individual suggested that Pete and Kim K will be having kids very soon. That suggestion attracted a reaction from Pete’s mother, who at first, seemed on board with that idea.

A few fans also reacted to that idea, bringing up Kim’s pregnancy situation, which may have caused Pete’s mom to change her reaction.

Pete Davidson’s mom Amy reacted to comment about son having kids

According to Page Six, Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy Davidson, dropped by an Instagram fan account called @kardashianunit to weigh in on the possibility her son has kids with Kim Kardashian.

The original IG post shows several paparazzi images of Pete and Kim inside a car after reuniting in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. ❤️ @amyymarie118,” one individual commented on the post, which also featured a photo of Pete and Kim visibly kissing.

That comment apparently caught the attention of Pete’s mother, who stopped by to comment “yayyyy!” seemingly showing she’s in favor of the notion. However, her comment has since been deleted from the Instagram post, per Page Six.

While Pete doesn’t use social media, his mother has built up a small following of fans on Instagram, where she’s posted more than a few images of herself and her son. That included a post two weeks ago in which she celebrated Pete on National Sons Day.

“Happy National Son’s Day! I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more 💙💙💙,” Amy Davidson wrote to her son in a sweet caption.

Fans react to Kim K having kids comment

With the suggestion that Kim Kardashian will get pregnant with Pete’s child this year, other fans weighed in on that notion. At least one pointed out that Kim is unable to get pregnant and used a surrogate for her two most recent children that were born.

Another individual commented about Pete’s mother removing her remarks from the Instagram post, suggesting maybe someone is “not excited” about that pregnancy idea.

Kim’s two youngest children were born via surrogate

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. According to Page Six, Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” Kim said in 2018 regarding having a surrogate. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Last February, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after many publicized issues between them. After months of drama, she gained a win earlier this year as she was declared legally single, allowing her to drop West from her name on social media and elsewhere.

Over the past several months, West shared more than a few videos via TMZ in which he questioned his rights as a father in the shared custody situation. That included claims he got banned from attending his daughter Chicago’s birthday party earlier this year.

West later arrived at the party thanks to his friend Travis Scott, but some people believe West and Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, got into a heated conversation during the event.

Pete and Kim going strong amid Kanye West drama?

Her relationship with Davidson is believed to have ignited following her guest-hosting gig on SNL. During one of the sketches, Davidson and Kim shared an on-screen kiss.

The two have continued to be a popular target for the paparazzi during their various excursions over the past several months, and Davidson also became a target for Kanye West. The rapper fired off more than a few Instagram posts towards the SNL star, included his name in a line from his song Eazy, and put an animated version of him in the song’s suggestive music video.

Davidson mostly kept quiet on the issue, save for the text messages which surfaced in the past several weeks, showing the SNL star confronting West for his behavior towards Kim and the kids. Davidson offered to meet up with West privately to discuss the matter, despite West wanting a public meeting at his Sunday Service event.

Along with that, Davidson offered to assist Kanye in finding help with his mental health issues. However, following those text messages surfacing, West returned to Instagram, firing off more posts about Davidson.

The rapper was eventually suspended from the platform for 24 hours, following a post that included a racial slur towards Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show. Along with that ban, West was removed as a performer from the upcoming Grammys, which Noah will host.

He’s been silent on Instagram ever since, with all his posts deleted from the page. Meanwhile, Davidson and Kim appear to be going strong with their relationship, based on the paparazzi evidence. Whether or not they get to a point where they will have a child together remains to be seen.