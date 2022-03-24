Kanye West and Kris Jenner seem to be ‘arguing’ at Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party in new video footage

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner pose with daughter Stormi at her birthday party. Pic credit: Kylie Jenner/YouTube

An argument between Kanye West and Kris Jenner may have occurred during a birthday party for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi and Kanye’s daughter Chicago.

The claims arrived after Kylie shared an exclusive and intimate look at her pregnancy journey online, including scenes from the birthday celebration, with a noticeably tense conversation in one part of the footage.

The one scene may indicate that Kanye and Kris were arguing at the party he initially claimed he was banned from attending but later gained entrance thanks to Scott.

Kanye West and Kris Jenner may be ‘arguing’ in Kylie Jenner’s video

Earlier this week, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner shared a nearly 10-minute video called To Our Son that documents her second pregnancy journey. In parts of the video, they are enjoying a huge birthday celebration.

The birthday party was for Kylie and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi and Kanye’s daughter Chicago, who he shares with now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

It features dressed-up characters, many pink balloons, a pool of colorful balls, and large inflatable items, including slides and a bouncy house. Kylie poses with Scott as he holds up Stormi in part of the video.

Around the 7:56 mark of the video, Kanye West and Kris Jenner appear to be having an intense discussion in the background. Jenner is wearing a mask, while Kanye isn’t. At one point in their brief exchange in the video, Jenner turns towards Kanye, seeming to point her finger at him.

Kanye said he ‘wasn’t allowed’ to know where daughter’s birthday party was

The tense conversation between Kanye and his ex-mother-in-law was possibly due to the rapper’s claims that Kris Jenner and Kim wouldn’t allow him to attend Chicago’s birthday party.

When the event was taking place earlier this year, TMZ shared a video in which Kanye said he wasn’t given the location for the party.

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played,” he said in the video.

“I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen,” West said.

According to TMZ, Ye eventually gained entrance thanks to his friend Travis Scott, whom he thanked in another video clip while also expressing his joy for being able to attend.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now. I just came from Chi’s party, and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” West said.

He also pointed out that Kylie let him in right away when he got to the spot because security stopped him when he arrived. However, West mentioned

“Oh, I know we disagree. People have different opinions on a lot of different things that I do, but with this one, this is my main focus. My life centers around my children, and I just had a great time today,” West shared in the clip.

He continued to express his happiness about attending. West also mentioned getting to see everyone there, including Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, but never brought up any part of his discussion with Jenner.

As of this writing, West has been inactive on his Instagram since his 24-hour ban from the platform last week.

The ban arrived after West used a slur towards The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. It also reportedly got West removed as a performer from the upcoming Grammy Awards that Noah is hosting.