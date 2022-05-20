Kim Kardashian showcases a make-up free face on The Kardashians and fans commend her

Kim Kardashian is praised for going make-up free. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

When Kim Kardashian is seen in the public eye or on her family’s new show, The Kardashians, she always has a face full of make-up.

Because Kim and the other Kardashian-Jenner family members are put up on a pedestal by fans and others, they typically go out or are filmed looking their best.

However, recently, Kim appeared on the Hulu show The Kardashians sans make-up, as she was working out with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Khloe’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The twosome arrived at Kim’s house as she answered the door in a white duvet Skims robe, which is currently sold out and sells for $198.

Fans loved seeing Kim Kardashian go au naturel on The Kardashians

On Twitter, fans talked about how nice it was to see Kim without a face full of make-up and all glammed up as they posted about it.

One viewer wrote, “Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier #TheKardashians would love to see her skin care routine.”

Another posted, “Kim looks soooo good with no makeup.”

Still another fan was Team Kim as they tweeted, “I know #TheKardashians live in a world where us ‘little people’ will never go but I do think the new series is more open. Kim will say anything (good or bad) about herself and she shows up with no makeup. #Respect.”

What does Kim’s typical morning look like?

It was revealed on Page Six that Kim’s morning routine is the same each day, as she wakes up early at 6:00 am and works out until 7:00 am.

Following her intense daily workout, Kim then spends another hour getting her hair and makeup done, getting a manicure and pedicure every week and a half, as well as having her eyebrows touched up every three weeks.

She also often gets spray tans, whitens her teeth, and does laser treatments for body tightening and hair removal.

It was also stated, relating to Kim’s make-up free face, “The Kardashians promised a no-holds-barred look into the lives of the famous family, and the show seem to be following through – at least when it comes to Kim’s a.m. regimen.”

While Kim loves the glitz and glam look, people are happy to see that she does, in fact, go make-up free, too … even when filming. They love to see Kim in the spotlight, but they also love to see Kim as a normal human being as well.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.