Khloe Kardashian shows off shredded abs in silver bikini

Kim Kardashian is not the only Kardashian who looks great in underwear– Khloe Kardashian showed off her fit body in new photos posted to her social media.

The Kardashians star shared a slew of bikini pictures that promoted her clothing line, Good American. She blessed her 243 million followers with a fit body as she took a mirror selfie. The Revenge Body star displayed taut abs with visible lines on her abdomen.

Khloe, like her sisters, is known to use her body to promote her brand. Whatever Khloe is doing is working because the mother of True Thompson is in the best shape of her life.

Khloe Kardashian shows off six-pack abs

Khloe Kardashian posted a swimsuit picture that featured her line, Good American.

The reality TV star shared photos with a psychedelic filter, but her body was the main attraction. She posed in a silver scoop top bikini that flattered her toned figure.

Khloe’s obliques were visible as the mogul displayed abs achievable only by an old-fashioned hard workout.

Khloe’s blonde hair was in a choppy bob with a side part. She pivoted her hips as she captured her image in a mirror selfie.

She wrote in the caption, “Silver Sparkle Swim,” the name of her swimsuit.

The website description for Khloe’s swimwear said, “Sparkle Scoop Top to your swimwear collection. A new curve-enhancing style that smooths, sculpts, and stays put – in knockout shimmer fabric. Complete the look with the matching Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom.” The scoop top will cost you $65.

Her comments were full of praise and compliments for her fit physique.

One fan wrote, “the prettiest of the kardashians.” Other commenters left heart emojis and fire emojis to indicate their approval.

Khloe Kardashian, Good American collaborate with Zara

Khloe Kardashian and her brand Good American teamed up with clothing store Zara to create an inclusive brand.

Khloe explained, “I see both Good American and Zara as pioneers in fashion in their own right, each bringing more accessibility to the fashion industry.” says Kardashian.

Khloe described her brand’s mission: “At Good American, our mission is to make our assortment of denim, ready-to-wear, shoes and more as inclusive as possible, finding ways to innovate in fabric and fit where other brands have not, so women feel empowered.”

Finally, Khloe championed Zara’s affordable prices, “Zara is an expert in bringing trend-forward styles to people around the world at a more accessible price point.”

Fashion fans can shop the Good American X Zara collaboration, now available at Zara stores.