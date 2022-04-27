Kim Kardashian reveals shocking reason she photoshopped Stormi and True

Kim Kardashian admits to photoshop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian finally fessed up to editing photos of True after a post went viral on TikTok.

The reason may surprise you.

Kim hit back against some photoshopping rumors, including those that she edited pictures of her boyfriend Pete Davidson. However, the Kardashians star admitted to photoshopping a picture of Chicago and Stormi and replacing Stormi with True.

Kim did the photoshopping for her aesthetic, and she explained she carefully chooses pictures to share on her feed. The reality TV star explained her rationale in her Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian explains why she photoshopped pictures of children

Kim explained that she photoshopped a picture of Chicago and Stormi at Disneyland to feature Chicago and True.

Kim began the admission on her Instagram story. She said, “OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

Kim revealed that she had a photo of her daughter Chicago at the amusement park with Kylie’s daughter Stormi. Kim says she liked the picture of her daughter and wanted to maintain her Instagram aesthetic. But Kylie wasn’t feeling the shot, so Kim edited out Stormi and added True instead.

She said, “you know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

Kim continued that Khloe didn’t know about the photoshopping. She said, “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

So there you have it! Kim Kardashian had a picture of Chicago that she liked, but Kylie didn’t like the picture of Stormi. So Kim photoshopped a picture of True over a picture of Stormi because she liked the aesthetic it provided to her Instagram grid.

Khloe Kardashian confesses to editing photos of True

Earlier this month, Khloe celebrated True’s birthday with a highly-publicized visit to Disneyland. Khloe shared photos of the celebration on social media, and she claimed it was True’s first time at Disneyland.

Clearly edited pictures of True at Disneyland appeared on social media last year.

@maiachondrialmembrane if you’re wondering where i’ve been, ive been preparing content for the launch of my podcast @she/her/liar in the new year. follow for updates!!! ♬ original sound – maia

An astute TikTok user realized that True was photoshopped to replace Kylie’s daughter, Stormi.

Khloe Kardashian admitted that the photo was photoshopped earlier this month, but she didn’t explain the reason why.

Now, the mystery is solved; Kim edited the picture to preserve her Instagram aesthetic, which featured pink and blue pictures.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.