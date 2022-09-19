Kim Kardashian purchases $70 million mansion previously owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian is expanding her real estate empire with a new $70 million home in Malibu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is the proud owner of a massive new mansion as her wealth grows.

The reality star bought an estate in Malibu, previously owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford.

An Instagram fan page called Kardashian Social shared new photos of Kim’s swanky digs. As one could expect, the accommodations are luxurious and chic.

Kim has multiple successful business ventures, including a few that she began this year. Her latest projects include the SKKY private equity firm, SKKN skincare line, and an upcoming true crime podcast.

She also appears on the Hulu series The Kardashians, with a second season premiering in days.

With all that hard work, Kim can afford multiple homes, including the latest addition to her portfolio.

The Mediterranean-influenced home is 7,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The house has outdoor living space and, of course, beach access, one of the perks of Malibu homes.

TMZ reported that Kim’s new house is 14 miles from Kanye West’s, who also purchased a Malibu house within the last year.

Homes are very important to Kim– she and Kanye spent years creating the home that went viral and appeared in Architectural Digest.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home appeared in Architectural Digest

Kanye West changed Kim Kardashian’s life in a significant way, famously overhauling her wardrobe and replacing her bright-colored clothing with neutral designer duds.

The rapper also taught Kim about furniture.

Kim told Architectural Digest, “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye. But being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

Kim Kardashian listed two houses for sale last week

As Kim purchases a new home, she listed two other houses on the market this month.

According to a well-placed source, Kim didn’t use the two homes. The source told the New York Post, “She just doesn’t use either property, so it made sense to sell them.”

The first was a home purchased in 2017 for $1.6 million with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Kim is asking $3.5 million for the Calabasas home.

The second house is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hidden Hills estate that she purchased three years ago for $2.97 million and is asking for $5.3 million.

Kim will double her money if she receives the asking price for each home.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.