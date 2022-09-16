Kim Kardashian in black bikini rides golf cart with birthday wishes

Kim Kardashian is rocking a black bikini on a golf cart with former employee Steph. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Kim Kardashian was just one of her sisters to wish former employee Steph Shepherd a happy birthday, and she did it with a joint bikini photo.

Kim K took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her former assistant.

A noteworthy shot featured the two in black bikinis while riding a golf cart.

Showing she can make any place an impromptu photo shoot, the ladies sat on the cart seats with oversized shades and their arms above their heads as they struck some poses.

The ladies wore matching string bikini bottoms, but while Kim opted for a long black-sleeve crop, Steph rocked a sleeveless top.

Kim Kardashian wishes her former assistant happy birthday

The sun kissed both ladies’ bodies as they soaked up the rays and got their Vitamin D.

Kim wrote in white text Steph’s IG handle and a birthday cake in celebration.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Fans may remember Steph as one of the employees from the KarJenner clan. Some employees “graduate” into friends, like Victoria Villarroel, who was Kylie’s assistant but now is a member of her squad.

Who is Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s former employee?

Longtime fans of the Kardashians may remember Stephanie because she appeared for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Stephanie came from a small town and first got a taste of fame as a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, she worked as the assistant of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi when she was recruited by Mikey Minden, Erika’s creative director.

Steph got her big break as Kim K’s assistant in 2013. Kim and Steph worked together for four years before they parted ways when Stephanie felt she outgrew the position.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

However, unlike some former Kardashian-Jenner employees, Stephanie remained on good terms with her former bosses. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney showed love for Steph’s birthday on their respective Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.