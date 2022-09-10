Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer metallic dress for NYFW

Kim Kardashian rocks bleach blonde hair and a sheer dress in the streets of New York. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shows no signs of slowing down as the reality TV star makes her way to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week in style.

The mother of four rocked a skintight and sheer dress as she attended the Fendi show.

The glittery gown featured nude-colored paneling, long sleeves, and a turtleneck as the piece from the Fendi 2022 Couture collection touched the ground and hugged Kim’s curves.

The Fendi show was notable because it was in New York instead of the usual location of Milan. The reason for the venue change was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.

Once inside, Kim sat front row with a squad of women, including her BFF La La Anthony, Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts.

Kim sported a purse made of the same material as the dress, creating a cohesive look. Her block-heeled wedges were also nude with crystals, adding to the glitzy look.

Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer dress for Fendi

She sported soft glam makeup, including a slightly glossy lip and a subtly smoky eye.

Kim rocked her blonde hair in a low bun, wearing the same style she sported at a Kylie Cosmetics launch last month.

Pic credit: Fernando Romales/Backgrid

Kim Kardashian’s busy month of September

With Season 2 of The Kardashians around the corner, Kim is full steam ahead with new ventures.

Last week, she dropped a butt-baring cover for Interview magazine. During the interview, Kim revealed that she would release a True Crime podcast, which seemed in alignment with her legal pursuits. Kim said, “I’m doing a true crime podcast on Spotify.”

She explained, “It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Kim also revealed that she was starting a private equity firm, where her momager, Kris Jenner, would serve as a partner. The firm, called SKKY, features veteran financial consultant, Jay Sammons.

After Kim enjoys fashion week, she will be on the promotional circuit for the newest season of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.