Kim Kardashian just gave away money to 1,000 of her fans, KUWTK star says ‘2020 has been hard’

With the holiday season underway, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is making sure to spread some cheer to fans in the form of free money.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently expressed that she wanted to help others as it’s been a particularly challenging year.

Her recent social media post brought forth plenty of interest as Kim K said she would send money to 1,000 fans, with no strings attached.

Kim Kardashian offers free money to 1,000 fans

With 2021 just over a week away, many people are hoping for a much better year. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic was among one of the major issues facing the world.

In addition to many lost lives and health issues, many businesses shut down. The shutdowns and reduced business caused people to lose their jobs, and there were struggles to make ends meet without a lot of financial assistance available.

On Monday (December 21), Kim Kardashian decided to provide a small assist. As part of a partnership with CashApp, she tweeted out to fans that she would be sending money to a select number of them.

“Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people,” Kim K wrote in her tweet. She also asked followers to send their “$cashtag” and use “#KKWHoliday” as part of their comment.

Fan comments pour in for the generous giveaway

As one might expect, that tweet from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star resulted in many comments. After all, Kim K currently has over 68 million followers on Twitter.

There were over 230,000 comments on her post as of this writing. Many different stories arrived, describing why the $500 would be helpful for them.

“Hi @KimKardashian! My single mother works 7 days a week to feed us all 6 kids. Not only that, she takes care of my sick grandma & aunt w/ breast cancer back in Myanmar. We would love some blessing for the Holidays !” one person commented.

“Kim I’m late to the party, but this would be an amazing blessing! I’m a grandmother to 12 littles and I’m unemployed as of November and still waiting for my first unemployment payment. I can’t tell you how grateful I’d be for the help!” another commenter said.

“Louisiana caregiver struggling after COVID-19 & 3 Hurricanes that caused financial hardships that I’m still trying to recover from,” yet another commenter said.

“OMG Thank you so much @KimKardashian you have truly been a blessing. I’m crying so hard knowing a little stress has been lifted from my shoulders,” the person commented later, including a screenshot to show they’d received the $500.

Along with the giveaway, many people in the comments also gave their suggestions for things individuals could look into for their particular situations.

The season of giving is certainly here, and Kim Kardashian made sure many fans received a nice gift in time for their holidays.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.