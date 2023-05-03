Kim Kardashian hits back at American Horror Story criticism, reveals she’s taking acting lessons

She’s a reality star, she’s been through law school, and she’s Kim Kardashian — but can she be an actress?

When the news broke that socialite superstar Kim was going to be in Season 12 of American Horry Story, the opinions were mixed with many not sure she could act well on the series.

However, she said she’s putting the work in and accepting this challenge.

At the Met Gala on Monday night, Kim revealed, “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she continued before confirming that she is taking acting classes to prepare for her role in the series.

Although it may be “a challenge,” Kim’s fans know that she’s not going to back down from putting in work.

Kim definitely works a lot between the family’s reality series, her clothing and beauty lines, being a mom, and more.

However, there’s no doubt that her status helps her out in a lot of situations, and some believe that’s how she ended up working on American Horror Story.

Critics respond to Kim Kardashian’s AHS role, chalk it up to friendship with Ryan Murphy

When it was first announced that Kim would be on American Horror Story, fans had mixed reactions.

Some were thrilled with the idea while others were not intrigued by the idea. Some believe Kim’s connection to Ryan Murphy is really what got her on the show.

“He just recruits celebrity friends. If it was written for her I’m [sure] it will have zero emotional range. Just look pretty,” one fan said at the time.

This isn’t the first time Murphy has called on his friends for his series, as Lady Gaga made an iconic season for AHS: Hotel in 2015 despite the fact that she isn’t an actor.

Kim at least has some television experience and has had quite a few cameos, so hopefully, she can ace acting for the gig.

NPR TV critic seems optimistic about Kim Kardashian’s AHS role

Not everyone is doubting the socialite, with some certain that her first real acting role will actually turn out very well.

NPR critic Eric Deggans revealed earlier this year that he understood the initial surprise of hearing the news that Kim would be on the series, but after a while decided that casting her “makes all kinds of sense.”

Aside from her friendship with Murphy, Deggans is convinced that Murphy knows how to pick out powerful presences for his series, and Kim Kardashian will be no exception.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.