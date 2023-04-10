Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story cast for Season 12

The already busy Kim Kardashian has lined up another job that will keep her on television.

This time around, though, Kim’s ditching reality TV for a role on the hit FX show American Horror Story.

Kim announced her exciting news earlier today via Instagram with a video teasing her upcoming acting stint.

She kept the footage simple, using the music for American Horror Story as the background.

The words “EMMA ROBERTS AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE DELICATE AHS12” flashed across the video to reveal Kim joined the show.

It also spilled that the new season will be called Delicate.

There was no caption needed for Kim’s IG post, as her video said it all.

Kim Kardashian cast on American Horror Story Season 12

The Kardashians star didn’t share any details about her latest acting in her post. However, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy confirmed her casting to Variety via a rep, who also spilled a little tea.

According to Ryan’s rep, Kim is a lead character on the show for Season 12. Ryan also specifically created the role for Kim.

Emma also used social media to share the news that she would be sharing screen time with Kim this summer. The actress shared the same video with the caption, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate.”

American Horror Story isn’t Kim’s first forte in acting. The SKIMS founder has quite a few stints under her belt making guest appearances on 30 Rock, 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Mother, and in films like Oceans 8. Kim also had a four-episode arc in the Lifetime show, Drop Dead Diva.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Kim with AHS and Season 3 of The Kardashians.

What can fans expect from The Kardashians Season 3?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family are back for Season 3 of their hit reality TV show. The new season drops on Thursday, May 25 on Hulu.

Scott Disick returns for Season 3 as he tries to figure out his place in the family and how Kourtney Kardashian feels about his involvement with the family now that she’s married to Travis Barker.

Kim’s breakup with Pete Davidson will likely be addressed at some point. Khloe Kardashian recently spilled she reveals the name of her son in the Season 3 premiere.

Aside from those little tidbits, The Kardashians fans can expect so much family drama and chaos.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story Season 12?

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.