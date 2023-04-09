Kourtney Kardashian rocked the blonde look as she was spotted enjoying time with her husband, Travis Barker.

They are heavy on the PDA, so it came as no surprise the two were holding hands and walking close.

The paparazzi captured The Kardashians star while dressed down for the day. Travis, of course, was in his typical attire of pants and a hoodie.

Kourtney donned a vintage Madonna Truth or Dare t-shirt, short shorts, and knee-high boots. It was quite the look for the ordinarily put-together reality TV star. She wore sunglasses but was visibly annoyed she was being photographed.

Her hair was pulled back, exposing the root growth of her naturally dark hair. Kourtney appeared to be makeup free.

It was just a typical day for the famous couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted out together. Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker documentary coming to Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are coming to Hulu. The Kardashians return for Season 3 in May, but the documentary airs this month.

Kourtney’s romance with Travis Barker has been featured on the show, including the proposal and wedding planning.

It was a big deal, as the eldest Kardashian sister had never been married. Kourtney was in a shaky long-term relationship with the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

Once she met and began dating Travis, everything changed for Kourtney. She changed in almost every way, and her life now is what she wanted.

Kourtney Kardashian launches Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian has been into getting healthy and learning about chemicals and products for over a decade now.

She jumped all in after welcoming her first child, Mason. On the Lemme Live website, she revealed that is when she took an interest in what was in foods. That spiraled into what Lemme is today, and Kourtney strives to improve it with each passing day.

The reality TV star is conscious of what she uses, which carries over into the packaging. Kourtney is trying to do her best and make her company as eco-friendly as possible.

Lemme has various products, including gummies for metabolic energy, concentration, and sleep. Kourtney’s siblings have all helped promote the company to get it going and off the ground.

This is special to Kourtney, and while she has Poosh, it seems that Lemme is more of her passion project and where she puts her efforts in the most.

She is living her best life now, and marrying Travis Barker was the icing on the cake.