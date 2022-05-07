Kim Kardashian got her hands on a second Marilyn Monroe dress — See The Kardashians star model it

Kim Kardashian wears another Marilyn Monroe gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian enjoyed wearing Marilyn Monroe’s clothing so much that she did it a second time. This time, the Kardashians star slipped into a green, sequined gown and got her hands on Marilyn’s award. The dress was worn by Marilyn 60 years ago when she received a Golden Globe for Fan Favorite.

Kim detailed her journey to get her hands on the dress and recreate the moment when Marilyn got an award.

Kim Kardashian models a second Marilyn Monroe gown

Days after she got Marilyn Monroe’s dress out of archives to attend the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian did it again.

The latest Marilyn look was a 1962 Golden Globe dress by Jean Louis. Kim wasn’t satisfied with wearing Marilyn’s old garments– she wanted to hold her awards too.

Luckily Kim has well-connected friends, so she was able to facilitate wearing Marilyn’s gown and holding her award.

Kim posted black-and-white photos of her, along with the original pictures of Marilyn from 60 years ago. The recently bleached blonde SKIMS CEO posed and pouted for the camera.

In a very lengthy caption, the reality TV star explained how she obtained access to the dress and the award.

Kim began her caption, “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown.”

Kim discussed how she made the look happen, “Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned.”

Finally, Kim expressed gratitude for the opportunity, “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig, and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible.”

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds and dyed her hair for 14 hours to achieve her new look.

She revealed some details to her pal, Lala Anthony, on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

She walked her second red carpet with Pete Davidson in the original Norman Norell gown before changing into a replica. Kim expressed an understandable excitement about the ability to wear a piece of history. She currently stars in her new reality TV show with her sisters called The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.