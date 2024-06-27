Kim Kardashian called out for too many Marilyn Monroe homages: ‘Again?’

Kim Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe again, infuriating Instagram users worldwide.

Kim’s flair for putting editorial-style photography on her IG timeline has become synonymous with the ultra-famous reality star’s aesthetic.

Occasionally, she will pay homage to a celebrity while wearing something that looks similar to a celebrity’s style or, recently, buying the exact iconic outfit they wore.

Some of Kim’s celeb muses have included Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, and even the late great Selena Quintanilla in the past. Marilyn has also been one of her inspirations, as she shared when she controversially wore her 1962 Jean Louis gown to the 2022 Met Gala.

The dress was the same one she wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy that same year.

Like Marilyn, Kim influences her supporters through her style, beauty, and figure. Additionally, The Kardashians star has faced criticisms about her body and personal life, much like Marilyn did before she died in 1962.

Now, Kim faced backlash again, as fans think she’s once again trying too hard to be the OG blonde bombshell.

Kim Kardashian wore several Marilyn Monroe-inspired looks on Instagram

Kim recently posted multiple photos on her Instagram account. In the photos’ captions, she tagged the team behind the shoot, sharing that Michael Bailey Gates shot the photos and Soki Mak was the creative director and stylist.

Kim’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton was also in the room and created a blonde, messy bob that screamed Some Like It Hot. In addition to the hair, the mom of four’s black and white photoshoot gave major Marilyn vibes.

In the first set of photos, Kim rocked a leopard bikini with a matching mask. The final photo from the collection paid homage to movie star glam, as she posed next to a video camera and tripod.

Then, Kim posted two more slideshows, showing some photos of her in black and white and in color. In the photos of her in color, she wore a shaggy jacket that looked like it was created with blonde fur. She also wore a suit and a snuggly onesie in the final frames.

In Kim’s third set, she wore two sequined dress, one short and one long. The final two photos showed the starlet appearing to have hidden her eyebrows for the shot.

Instagram users want Kim Kardashian to let Marilyn Monroe rest

Kim never shared if her photo shoot was endorsed or something fans will see later on a magazine cover. She also didn’t say whether or not her look was an homage to Marilyn. Still, Instagram users saw Kim’s vision and felt she needed more time with it.

Underneath the SKKN CEO’s comments, users begged her to leave Marilyn alone. Between her Met Gala dress and the Instagram photoshoot, some believe she’s gone too far, with one user stating, “Again. Marilyn, we get it.”

Other users wondered if Kim’s incessant Marilyn tributes were the beginning of a mid life crisis, and felt her look was “not a Marilyn vibe.”

But despite the backlash, various fans thought Kim’s homage to Marilyn, or possibly other old Hollywood icons like Jayne Mansfield, was everything and more. She also received praise from Playboy, the outlet that Marilyn put on the map.

Will this (sometimes) blonde ever have fun on Instagram? Probably not!

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.